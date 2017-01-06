Friends Organize Crowdfunding Campaign to Help Miami Musician Xela Zaid Recover From Recent Stroke

Xela Zaid Courtesy of Rob Elba

Friends of local musician Alex Diaz, better known as Xela Zaid, have started a crowdfunding campaign to raise money that will go towards helping Diaz recover from a stroke he suffered last month, just before Christmas. Organizers ask that anyone who enjoyed Diaz's work donate to help the musician regain his ability to speak. The guy has been a staple of the Miami music scene for more than three decades.

According to the crowdfunding page, Diaz has been released from the hospital and is recovering, but is unable to communicate verbally. The page has a $10,000 goal set to help Diaz, who is without health insurance. That will cover speech therapy-related expenses that Medicare has so far not covered. The delay in receiving therapy and the treatment he needs could greatly impact his ability to rehabilitate from the stroke.

Diaz, winner of our 2013 New Times Best Of award for Best Solo Musician, recently spoke to New Times about the release of his new album Orange Violet. “We all grow and evolve on many levels, and I've always found refuge in the spiritual realm," Diaz said of the content of his new project. "It's always saved me from the insanity of the world and helps me find peace within. At the time of recording Orange Violet, I felt I was outgrowing many things from the past and it was time to embark in a new direction, not only artistically but spiritually.”

Diaz has been known for years as an artist who wasn't afraid to experiment musically in ways no one else would even think to attempt. His mid-'90s record, Motorama, released under the moniker "Ho Chi Minh," is considered an under-the-radar indie masterpiece.

As of now, the crowdfunding campaign has garnered nearly half of the $10,000 goal. If you or anyone you know would like to donate towards the recovery of Xela Zaid, visit the musician's YouCaring page.