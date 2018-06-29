Miami's Ten Best Fourth of July 2018 Parties

America has been showing its flaws lately. While the country has never been perfect, it seems like more people are waking up to the fact that "liberty and justice for all" doesn't really mean for all.

So if you are feeling a bit gloomy about the direction the country is headed, think of Fourth of July as an act of defiance and remember that it's celebrating a time when the American colonies decided to give the British Empire the middle finger and start a nation where all men are created equal. (It would take a few centuries for the concept of "men" to be expanded beyond land-owning white males; something that even to this day America is still working on.) So let this Independence Day be less about patriotism and more about resisting the power structures in place to keep you from achieving the American dream.

Also, let it be about you drinking until you forget that our president makes policy based on what he sees on Fox & Friends. Happy birthday, America!

EXPAND Fat Joe Photo by Ian Witlen

Fat Joe. Earlier this year, an argument was made for Fat Joe's Ashanti collabo, "What's Luv?", being the perfect early-2000s pop masterpiece. If you agree with that, you might feel a bit lucky if the Terror Squad leader sings a few bars of the tune when he takes over Wall at the W South Beach. Also on the bill is DJ Irie, who will have just wrapped up his Irie Weekend celebration. With DJ Irie. 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3130; wallmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 via tablelist.com.

Photo by Max Reed

Riggi & Piros. Remember the Shore Club's infamous Red Room? It was the South Beach hot spot around the early aughts. These days the venue is rarely ever in use, but for nostalgia's sake will reopen once more for a Fourth of July eve bash with house duo Riggi & Piros. And yes, the lounge is still dripping with red decor and still feels intimate enough that feels like a true VIP room — back when VIP rooms were actually a thing. With Malone and Andre Skyy. 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at the Red Room at the Shore Club, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-3100; morganshotelgroup.com. Admission is free before 11:30 p.m. with RSVP via shoreclubhotel.eventbrite.com.

EXPAND The Martinez Brothers Courtesy of Infamous PR

The Martinez Brothers. While there will be plenty of people going into work Thursday hungover from so much patriotic pride, avoid that mistake by celebrating the Fourth at sunrise. Space is making it easy to say up all night thanks to a marathon set by the Martinez Brothers. This wouldn't be the first time the siblings kept Space's terrace going for as long as possible, so you are in expert hands. 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $20 to $50 via ticketfly.com.

EXPAND 12th Planet Photo by Yesenia Hernandez

12 Planet. While the Martinez Brothers will be holding fort upstairs in the Terrace, Space's live-music area, the Ground, will host Smog leader 12 Planet. While dubstep doesn't seem to be the top billing it was five years ago, can you think of a better genre of music to match the bombastic spectacle that is Fourth of July? Let freedom ring after the drop. 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $25 via eventbrite.com.

Photo by Branden Paillant

Star-Spangled Awesome. Looking a Fourth of July bash by the river? The Wharf promises a family-friendly affair with plenty of food and fireworks. Dog and kids will be welcome until 6 p.m. when the party becomes decidedly more adult with Kid Nemesis on the decks. The Wharf is also guaranteeing you go into work hungover with its patriotic, alcoholic promotion: buy a shot of American whiskey, get a free beer. Noon Wednesday, July 4, at the Wharf, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Photo by George Martinez

Camp Nikki Beach. Stuck with the kids for Independence Day? Well, it's not a complete lost thanks to Nikki Beach. From noon to 5 p.m., the beachside club if keeping it PG with its brunch service: $49.95 for adults and $25 for children (drinks not included). Once things heat up, the kids better have a babysitter, because Nikki Beach then starts doing what it does best: partying. Spanish DJ David Tort headlines the affair, which will conclude with a fireworks show. With David Tort, Felipe Kaval, Stephan M, and others. Noon Wednesday, July 4, at Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-538-1111; nikkibeachmiami.com. Admission is free before 5 p.m. with RSVP via eventbrite.com; tickets cost $20 to $827.40 after 5 p.m. via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Photo by Karli Evans

IndepenDance Pool Party. Returning for an outstanding 14th year, IndepenDance has always stood out as the Fourth of July bash to rule them all. Expect this year to be no different. Returning once again to the Kimpton Surfcomber, house music masters Erick Morillo and Chus & Ceballos headline the all-day red, white, and blue tie affair. Pick your best American flag-adorned swimsuit wisely. With Erick Morillo, Chus & Ceballos, Technasia, Cocodrills, and others. Noon Wednesday, July 4, at the Kimpton Surfcomber, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami; 305-532-7715; surfcomber.com. Tickets cost $41.25 to $1,935 via electrostub.com.

Photo by Chris Carter

Bourbon, BBQ, & Beer Fest. Bourbon? Check. Barbecue? Check. Beer? Check. Still not convinced? While the party is free, there's free beer samples from Veza Sur, Biscayne Brewing Company, Wynwood Brewing, Concrete Beach, and others for those that RSVP to this kickback at the Wynwood Yard. There's also live music by Esco and tunes from DJ Joseph Anthony. 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Michelle Leshem. Photo by Gesi Schilling

Disco-Pendence. The Standard will be offering the chicest way to say, "Happy birthday, America!" with its Disco-Pendence party. Local trendsetters Typoe , Simonett Pereira, Bebe Wright, and Yossi Bibas have been wrangled in for hosting duties along with plenty of disco tunes from DJs like Michelle Leshem, Sean Drake, and Terence Tabeau. Pair all that up with the Standard's amazing pool and bayside view, and you've got a winning Fourth of July party. With Michelle Leshem, Sean Drake, Will Renuart, Freckles, and others. 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at the Standard Spa, Miami Beach, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-1717; standardhotels.com. Admission is free with RSVP via signup.e2ma.net.

Courtesy of E11even

DJ Obscene. If your planning to be on team #NoSleep this Fourth of July, what better place to celebrate America's nonstop freedom in the cavernous den of debauchery known as E11even. Local mixmaster DJ Obscene will be on the decks. He's spent years honing his craft in local clubs, so he's no stranger in keeping E11even's crowds moving well past sunrise. 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, at E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-829-2911; 11miami.com. Tickets cost $20 via tixr.com.