Florida International University Is Most Lit School in the World With Summerfest

Casey Stephens, aka DJ Merlyn is quick to remember at least eight Miami raves busted by the cops back in the underground days of the '90’s. It didn’t matter if the party was permitted or not, says Merlyn, who has been a staple in the dance music scene since the beginning. If there was dance music, JNCOs, and lasers, cops were coming. Police typically cited noise and over-capacity as reasons to shut down parties – perhaps it was something else. Maybe the early ravers were ahead of their time.

How times have changed. From the underground to a college campus, Summerfest is a rave and will happen at FIU South this Thursday from 7 p.m. to midnight. The foam party is heavy on safety and bass. The lineup features Bonnie X Clyde, Ookay, Party Favor and Valentino Khan. Summerfest is free for FIU students, $30 advance online, and $35 at the gate for non-students – alcohol, drugs and smoking are not allowed. Even the foam is safe, the University’s website explains, "The foam is approximately 99-percent water, which is 100-percent natural."

“A rave at FIU? I’m pleasantly shocked. It’s surprising, yet refreshing to hear the powers-that-be understand the importance of people getting together for dance music,” says Merlyn.

FIU's leadership is embracing a movement that was once persecuted. Summerfest is one of 23 departments operated by the Division of Student Affairs. Its aim is to engage students outside of the classroom. Other programs such as the student newspaper, the fraternity and sorority community, and homecoming are similarly backed. Under the direction of John Parmenter, FIU faculty, and Sisi Gospodinov, a summer 2017 graduate, a 20-student committee helps plan, build, manage, supervise, break down and clean up after the party.

“This is my fourth and final Summerfest,” says Gospodinov. “I’m definitely going to cry when it’s over... Each year we get better and bigger,” she adds.

Gospodinov parlayed her experience into jobs with EDM-centric Groove Cruise and Life In Color. Her career path is clear, she is going to work in music, and Summerfest offered her a start in an industry that otherwise, can be difficult to crack.

Summerfest was not a dance music event when it started, but it’s conformed to student demand. While students at other public universities suffer through ventriloquists, hypnotists, and spiky-hair metrosexual country singers, FIU students get what they want: a rave.

Parmenter calls the event, “an affordable mini-Ultra,” and adds, “a lot of my students on this committee are event and hospitality management majors. This is what they want to do, and this is great experience for them. And because we’ve kept it safe and have not had problems, our president allows us to keep Summerfest going.”

Courtesy of the Fort Lauderdale-based visuals company, Light Up the Night, nine-foot-tall LED robots will dance on stage and blast the expected 7,000 in attendance with cold carbon dioxide. The stage will be framed with thousands of computer-controlled lights. And for the very first time, Light Up the Night is introducing a brand new custom-built LED experience. Pound for pound, Summerfest can bang with the best festivals.

The evening’s lineup begins with Bonnie X Clyde, a vocal bass duo. "Bonnie," Paige Lopynski, and "Clyde," Daniel Litman, attended high school together in Virginia, then went their separate ways. They reconnected in Miami after college and are now based in Los Angeles. Their debut performance was at Hard Rock Stadium for Life In Color 2016. They return to Miami following gigs at EDC Japan and EDC Las Vegas, but are stoked about this college campus party.

“I love it and it’s great to see that people are starting to loosen up about dance music," says Litman. "The Miami market is and always has been progressive with the dance music culture. The people in Miami and all over South Florida live for it."

Part of the Summerfest charm is that the green rooms for performing artists are dorm rooms, which Litman also supports, “That’s awesome and super funny. We don’t typically drink before shows so the no-alcohol rule is not a problem. But I did sneak an entire keg into my dorm room when I was in college, so if I really want to, I still got it in me."

Expect Bonnie X Clyde to perform “Rise Above”, “Where It Hurts” and music from their new EP, Wanted, which they released in March.

With so much positivity happening at Summerfest, it’s sad to think about the misconception dance music has endured through the years. Perhaps it was a misunderstanding, and some old school ravers are owed an apology. Summerfest is a fun and safe event where like-minded music fans can get loose for a few hours. That's all it is. That's all it ever was.

And for those who still live with their parents and are in the dog house – on Thursday, ask mom for a ride to the FIU library and detour for the stage between the blue and gold parking garages.

FIU SummerFest: With Party Favor, Valentino Khan, Ookay, and Bonnie X Clyde., 7 p.m., $30. Florida International University Modesto A. Maidique Campus, 11200 SW 8th St., Miami, 305-348-2000, fiu.edu.