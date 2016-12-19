menu

Five Underground South Florida Hip-Hop Artists to Watch in 2017

Five Underground South Florida Hip-Hop Artists to Watch in 2017

Monday, December 19, 2016 at 9 a.m.
By Cristina Jerome
Five Underground South Florida Hip-Hop Artists to Watch in 2017
Photos by Lizette Ramirez/Keysus
Your current music rotation of South Florida artists is probably easy to guess. You listen to Kodak Black to kickstart your morning. By lunch, you’re bobbing your head to Denzel Curry to get through a rough day at the office. On your way home, you’re blasting Wifisfuneral because you’re 100 percent over your shitty job and then right before bed, you run through Robb Banks' “C4” just because it’s that damn good.

A few of these artists topped our list of best local rappers last year.  But it's almost a new year, and it's time to find the next batch of 305 artists breaking boundaries on the underground scene.

These artists are on the verge of making a mark and forcing their way onto your playlists.

Broward-based rapper Sin could be in for a big year.
Broward-based rapper Sin could be in for a big year.
Photo by Lizette Ramirez

Sin
Broward-based rapper Sin caught the ears of Vibe magazine and earned new fans with his latest release “Victory Lap,” which brings a nostalgic feel to true hip-hop heads. While “mumble rap” and trap rap are currently dominating car speakers, Sin rode in a different lane by crafting a local strain of conscious hip-hop. His latest single, “You Sleep,” features Bostxn and is already a must-play at Miami parties. What’s up his sleeve for 2017? “Expect some new music early in the year and new music videos on the way as well,” Sin promises.

Five Underground South Florida Hip-Hop Artists to Watch in 2017
Photo by Unkle Luc

J NICS
Since his hit single “Day1” landed earlier this year, it’s been nothing but up for J.NICS. The cadence of Young McFly creates a smooth ride on this track, which instantly caught the ears of new fans. The Miami rapper has collaborated with Denzel Curry, Nell, and Prez P in the past but plans to showcase his true talent in 2017. "I'm making the best music I've ever done right now," he says. "In 2017 I'm focused on taking my career to that next level. Staying consistent and showing my range as an artist." He's got a new EP coming called Mr. RideLowMane  and plans to tour outside of the Sunshine State.


Cristina Jerome

