EXPAND The countdown is on. Photo by Alex Markow

The festival Gods answered our prayers in fall 2013 when a great music festival was bestowed upon the Magic City. While III Points is still young, its exponential growth and killer lineups have become a badge of pride.

As the music, art and technology festival continues to evolve and gain national recognition, it remains true to its ethos of shedding light on locals. There are 135 painfully long days before music lovers dance at Mana, which gives music lovers ample time to get to know some of the local bands and properly prepare for a weekend of madness. But, who's counting?

Here are five local III Points bands you can see right now:

Their shows are loud. Their crowds are unapologetically rowdy. It's one hell of a time. Photo by Mimi Starr

Plastic Pinks at Churchill’s Pub

9 p.m. Friday, June 2, at 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com

The Plastic Pinks are no strangers to the stages of III Points. These dudes are ridiculously full of energy, and we can always count on them to bring the party in true Miami fashion. Their shows are loud. Their crowds are unapologetically rowdy. It's one hell of a time. The garage-rock outfit is heading on the road this summer, kicking a tour off at Miami’s favorite sweat-and-beer-soaked hangout. So, get ready to dance your ass off. But, don't be surprised when the band's vocalist, June Summer, gives you a run for your money with his moves. The show is 18 and over and starts at 9 p.m. with a $5 cover. Check out the full lineup on the Facebook event page.

EXPAND The duo are staples in Miami's music scene. Photo by Walter Wiodarczyk

Holly Hunt at Sweat Records

7 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-693-9309; sweatrecordsmiami.com

Holly Hunt has been crushing skulls along the East Coast for the past month with fellow 305ers, Crud. New Times recently proclaimed that Holly Hunt has made psychedelic-drone fans out of just about everyone with at least one working ear." Both bands will be back in Miami to annihilate the senses at their all-ages homecoming in Little Haiti. The duo, consisting of drummer Beatriz Monteavaro and guitarist Gavin Perry, are staples in Miami's music scene. They made their III Points debut in 2016 and will be back again this year for round two. If you're still saving your coins for a III Points ticket, you're in luck. The show at Sweat Records is free and begins at 7 p.m.

III Points vets, Deaf Poets. Photo by Brian Hernandez

Deaf Poets at Churchill's Pub

6 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com

Summer is endless around these parts, and we're #blessed. Trudge over to Churchill's before or after the Holly Hunt mayhem at Sweat Records for Miami's Endless Summer fest with III Points vets, Deaf Poets. III Points local and touring bands curated by Showskii Records and this garage-rock duo's lead vocalist, Sean Wouters. Online presale tickets are $7. The price is $10 at the door. The show starts at 6 p.m.

EXPAND Catch Seafoam Walls at Make Music Day. Photo courtesy of Seafoam Walls

Seafoam Walls at Make Music Day

8:10 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Lincoln Road and Euclid Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-3330; lincolnrd.com

As Floridians, it's our duty to spend Miami's first official day of summer under the palms swaying to the mellow sounds of Seafoam Walls. Make Music Day, an annual worldwide celebration, is leaving its mark on Miami's kookiest road. The free summer-solstice event will host two stages on Lincoln Road– the Euclid Circle Stage and the 1111 Stage (1110 block) with an eclectic lineup of locals. New Times recently caught up with the band and chatted about III Points, concepts, and its upcoming album — due out in the fall. Catch the four-piece at 8:10 p.m.

EXPAND Wastelands at Sweatstock 2015. Photo by Monica McGivern

Wastelands at Gramps

9 p.m. Friday, June 30, at 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com

This psychedelic punk trio is a force to be reckoned with. Dubbed "Miami's finest purveyors of the shred" by Gramps, these scene favorites never fail to put on a memorable show. The band — Alex Nunez (guitars/lead vocals,) Ale Campos (bass/vocals,) and Eric Hernandez (drums) — consists of familiar faces. The band is bringing its show to Wynwood and will probably tear the roof off our beloved Gramps. Catch them with out-of-towners Tall Juan, Ben Katzman's Degreaser, and more. Don't miss out.

III Points

Friday, October 13, through Sunday, October 15, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $190 to $295 via iiipoints.com.

