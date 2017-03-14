Five Free Parties During Miami Music Week 2017

Chromeo Courtesy photo

You don't have to be a model heiress or a startup millionaire to have a great time at Miami Music Week. Sure, having a table at LIV is fun, but it's incredibly overpriced. There's plenty of good music and good times to be had with just a few dollars in your pocket.

From poolside hangs to late-night pizza parties, there's something for every cheapskate this MMW. It's not even about being cheap. It's just about being smart. We've got your back with these five best free parties:

Nu Vibez. Various times Monday, March 20, through Friday, March 24, at multiple venues. RSVP at rsvp@numgmt.com. Every day of the week, there's something new to be enjoyed. Monday at 10 p.m. is a hip-hop takeover of Basement with free skating and bowling for partiers 21 and older. Tuesday at 9 p.m., anyone 21 and older can hang at Floyd, with a followup free pizza party at Space for those 18 and older. Wednesday at 6 p.m. is free grilled cheese at Ms. Cheezious for those 18 and older. Thursday at 9 p.m. is free shots at Shots in Wynwood for 21 and older. Friday caps it with an invite-only yacht party, so let's hope by then you've made some important friends. The lineup includes Happy Colors, Bonnie X Clyde, Clips X Ahoy, Pham, and many others.

Parazhit Pool Party Radio Showcase. 1 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the Dream Hotel, 1111 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Amsterdam-based radio Parazhit broadcasts dance programming from resident DJs Paul van Dyk, Markus Schulz, Aly & Fila, Laidback Luke, Joachim Garraud, and many others 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This is the station's first year taking over a spot for Miami Music Week, and though organizers have not announced an official lineup, they promise an intimate experience with the best of their talent, so you can probably expect a big bang for your buck. Get it? Because it's free?

Corona Electric Beach With Chromeo (DJ set). 1 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Shore Club, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. RSVP at chromeoceb.eventbrite.com. Chromeo is one of the funkiest outfits on the dance-music scene. With its industry roots in hip-hop, the duo hit its creative stride with '80s-era funk and disco sounds — lots of fun vocoder and synth melodies mixed with songs of sensuality and tongue-in-cheek passion. It's a group that loves the nightlife but fits right in poolside. Expect a genre-bouncing DJ set with emphasis on good grooves and warm, fuzzy feelings.

You Had to Be There. 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at Sidebar, 337 SW Eighth St., Miami. RSVP at eventbrite.com. Hosted by Brunch Bounce, this is a no-phone party, which means you will have to be there to see what extraspecial guests come through to touch decks. The Sidebar guys have a lot of dope relationships in the music biz, so the party will probably get very A-list. They tend to lean toward the bass and hip-hop side of things, which could be a clue. This party is free with RSVP before 11 p.m.; after that, admission costs $10 at the door, so get there early for the total experience.

Michael Brun & Friends Bayo Block Party. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami. Born and raised on the island, Michael Brun has worked tirelessly to bring his Haitian community up with him. He's organized relief events and raised money for music programs through his releases, but more than anything, he wants to raise awareness about his homeland's vibrant and intoxicating music and culture. Brun's Bayo Block Party will bring the island's colorful fervor to life via performances by Brun and his friends Lakou Mizik, Rara Lakay, and special guests. Listen to his latest track, "Gaya," for a taste of what to expect.