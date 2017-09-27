Five Benefit Events in Miami to Help Hurricane and Earthquake Victims

The past two weeks have been a shit show. Hurricane Irma engulfed the Florida Keys and Miami, a huge earthquake hit Oaxaca, Mexico, and Hurricane Maria smashed through Puerto Rico as a category 4 storm. These disasters have left hundreds of thousands of people without power, clean water, food and shelter. Almost all communication in Puerto Rico is lost, with still patchy areas of cellphone service in the Keys, leaving families worried about their loved ones in a time of need. So the brave people of South Florida have united to give relief to those in need in areas to the south by way of parties, supply gatherings, and benefit concerts.
Here are a few ways you can support disaster funds for Hurricanes Irma, Maria, and the earthquake in Mexico:
1. Rock You Like a Hurricane: Benefit for Puerto Rico at Churchill's Pub. If Hurricane Irma’s winds didn’t rock you, Churchill’s Pub’s benefit concert sure will. On October 5, the local bar is turning its usual Thursday night hang-out spot into a night of rock, roll and donations. For a donation fee of $10 or five items from a donation list, you can enjoy live music from Monterrey, Taxi, Lucy Vega, Holy Dances, and more. All donations will be delivered through the Hispanic Federation to support both Hurricane Irma and Maria victims.
2. Zoey Dollaz headlines HipHop 4, The People's Disaster Relief Concert
Hip Hop 4, a disaster relief foundation founded in 2010 by YoNasDa LoneWolf, is giving back this weekend with both a benefit concert headlining Zoey Dollaz and featuring local talent. On September 30th, the group’s Miami hub founded by Malik Allah will host a concert with Miami’s own Zoey Dollaz headlining along with local talent to raise money in efforts to support Florida and Caribbean islands. Hip Hop 4’s Miami concert is apart of a national effort throughout 12 cities to give 100% of the donation to those in need. The benefit concert will be held at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex (212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami) from 6 p.m., to 10 p.m. The event also allows vendors, whose fees will be added to the donation pool for relief.
3. The Social Hive for Hurricane Irma and Mexico Earthquake Disaster Relief
The Social Hive is a new creative agency founded by the owners of Rich Music LTD, a Miami based label and home of Justin Quiles and Dalex. While they just celebrated their grand opening, they didn’t hesitate to jump into the community in its time of need. On October 1, they will be helping Mexican earthquake victims along with Puerto Rican Hurricane Maria victims with a supply drive at their main office in Miami (2048 NW Miami Ct.) . They are currently looking for volunteers along with items from their online supply list. These supplies will be directly delivered to those in need. If you’re not a Miami native, the group also had an Amazon Wishlist for those to support.
4. Gramps Lower Keys Clean up
Your friendly neighborhood bar not only offers drink specials and fresh pizza, but also hurricane clean up services. Gramps Wynwood (176 NW 24th St.) is gathering volunteers to head down to the keys to help clean up after Hurricane Irma. The Gramps team will spend three days cleaning the southernmost area of the keys and Homestead at Bridge to Hope. Their mission is to support local businesses (restaurants and bars). Bring tools, chainsaws, shovels, garbage bags, work gloves, drills, screws, saws, rope, chains, plywood, 2x4s etc. The initial gathering will be Wednesday, September 27th at 6 a.m. at Gramps.
5. A+E District Presents: Taco Tuesday Throw down with Mexico Earthquake relief
Your usual Taco Tuesday plans could involve giving back to Mexico. Miami’s A+E District is pairing its Taco Tuesday Throw down event on October 3rd at 7 p.m. at Canvas (90 NE 17th St.) with added relief for Mexican Earthquake victims. Local vendors including Bodega, Beach Taco, Doggy Style, and more will go head to head to compete for the best taco along with live music from Miami's favorite electronic pop-duo, Afrobeta. Entry is free, but they kindly ask for donations to Fondo Unido México's Earthquake Disaster Fund.
