Five Benefit Events in Miami to Help Hurricane and Earthquake Victims

The past two weeks have been a shit show. Hurricane Irma engulfed the Florida Keys and Miami, a huge earthquake hit Oaxaca, Mexico, and Hurricane Maria smashed through Puerto Rico as a category 4 storm. These disasters have left hundreds of thousands of people without power, clean water, food and shelter. Almost all communication in Puerto Rico is lost, with still patchy areas of cellphone service in the Keys, leaving families worried about their loved ones in a time of need. So the brave people of South Florida have united to give relief to those in need in areas to the south by way of parties, supply gatherings, and benefit concerts.

Here are a few ways you can support disaster funds for Hurricanes Irma, Maria, and the earthquake in Mexico:

1. Rock You Like a Hurricane: Benefit for Puerto Rico at Churchill's Pub. If Hurricane Irma’s winds didn’t rock you, Churchill’s Pub’s benefit concert sure will. On October 5, the local bar is turning its usual Thursday night hang-out spot into a night of rock, roll and donations. For a donation fee of $10 or five items from a donation list, you can enjoy live music from Monterrey, Taxi, Lucy Vega, Holy Dances, and more. All donations will be delivered through the Hispanic Federation to support both Hurricane Irma and Maria victims.