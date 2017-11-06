Inaugural Imaginary Radio Music & Arts Festival Honors Miami's Scene

Robby Robb is on a mission to make a music festival that celebrates local bands — whether they're locals from Miami or somewhere else. This November 18, Robb will inaugurate his Imaginary Radio Music & Arts Festival at Gramps.

The festival is a project by the Imaginary Radio Network, a "radiocast" created and hosted by Robb. The radio-show/podcast hybrid, which has completed more than 200 episodes, began in 2015 when Robb and cohosts Rob the Rum Guy (a rum connoisseur) and Captain Dapper ("just strange") had the idea to create an old-school variety show-style program in which they discuss topics such as weird news, Florida Man stories, science, and what they call "geek stuff" in movies and television.

Each episode features music from unsigned local bands. Originally, "local" naturally meant Miami, where Robb and company were all born and raised, but over time, they included bands from Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other nations. "Before we knew it, we were getting music sent to us from all over the country and all over the world," says Robb, deeming his creation an "international local music show."