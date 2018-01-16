Documentary About Miami Beach High Rock Ensemble Creator Doug Burris to Premiere at Miami Film Fest

Miami Beach High music teacher Doug Burris became a father figure to generations of students through his teachings of rock 'n' roll. His legacy of inspiring students was so profound that last year, the City of Miami Beach named the North Beach Bandshell stage the Clark Douglas Burris Stage. Notable alumni of his class include familiar locals such as Rachel Goodrich, Deaf Poets' Sean Wouters and Nicolas Espinosa, Alex Gimeno (AKA Ursula 1000), and Exposé's Ann Curless. The ensemble has won accolades in national competitions and has earned a plaque from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where the group once performed.

Now, a short documentary about the music instructor will premiere at Miami Dade College’s 35th Miami Film Festival in competition for a cash prize that the film’s director hopes will help him complete a feature-length version of the film. Through testimonials from alumni, who also scored the short's music, Carry That Weight: A Rockumentary celebrates Burris’ will to live life to the fullest despite being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

In 1972, the year of Burris' diagnosis, he pitched administrators at Beach High an elective class like no other: Rock Ensemble. It’s like marching band but way cooler. Key to the class’ cool factor was Burris’ passion for the music and, above all, his ability to inspire similar passion, confidence, and drive in his students. When Burris developed quadriplegia due to his degenerative illness, he gave some of his students the chance to earn some money by taking care of him for 48 hours at a time. In January 2016, at 73 years old, Burris passed away due to complications from the disease.