Eleventh-Annual Femme Fest Returns to Churchill's With Bands, Vendors, and Burlesque

Singer-songwriter Mai Tatro of the band Moonlight Drive-In is only 18 years old, but she has years of live music gigs under her belt. Tatro has been writing and singing her own songs since age 13 and her vocals are powerful, yet she's all too familiar with the difficulties of getting a band fronted by a young woman booked. So when she heard this year's Femme Fest was seeking artist submissions, the Port Orange native jumped at the chance.

Festival co=creator Kristine Buckley says that when she founded Femme Fest with DJ Oski Gonzalez, the aim was not only to showcase the often-overlooked female talent, but to gather acts from across the spectrum. "The goal was basically to get bands together who normally wouldn't play together," she says. "With Femme Fest, it's these bands that all feature at least one female... It all kind of meshes even though it's so diverse."

Now in its eleventh year, Femme Fest started at Tobacco Road then moved to Churchill's Pub. Buckley says not much has changed in the format over the years, and the festival has become an anticipated annual event. "People know what to expect, and they look forward to it."