Eleventh-Annual Femme Fest Returns to Churchill's With Bands, Vendors, and Burlesque

Singer-songwriter Mai Tatro of the band Moonlight Drive-In is only 18 years old, but she has years of live music gigs under her belt. Tatro has been writing and singing her own songs since age 13 and her vocals are powerful, yet she's all too familiar with the difficulties of getting a band fronted by a young woman booked. So when she heard this year's Femme Fest was seeking artist submissions, the Port Orange native jumped at the chance.
Festival co=creator Kristine Buckley says that when she founded Femme Fest with DJ Oski Gonzalez, the aim was not only to showcase the often-overlooked female talent, but to gather acts from across the spectrum. "The goal was basically to get bands together who normally wouldn't play together," she says. "With Femme Fest, it's these bands that all feature at least one female... It all kind of meshes even though it's so diverse."
Now in its eleventh year, Femme Fest started at Tobacco Road then moved to Churchill's Pub. Buckley says not much has changed in the format over the years, and the festival has become an anticipated annual event. "People know what to expect, and they look forward to it."
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Aimee Beah Moore of Shake 108's “Local Love Live" will host this year's shindig, which will feature sets by 20 bands on three stages, a burlesque performance, poetry readings, vendors, and even a pamper room with massages.
Tatro says she is mostly looking forward to learning from her fellow performers. "I want to be able to spend the day watching other female musicians and learning," she says. "I've [spent] a lot of my musical life learning from watching male musicians and then trying to adapt what I learned from them as professionals and stage performers." Tatro is a self-professed goth girl who says she's excited to see the many different ways in which femininity can be conveyed and celebrated onstage in the context of a rock 'n' roll show.
After playing Femme Fest last year, Adi Hernandez is returning with her band Modern Mimes . She says their sound is difficult to classify, which can make it difficult to fit into a standard lineup. That is exactly the kind of band that Femme Fest looks to book. Does gender figure into where Modern Mimes can get gigs? Hernandez is not sure. "I don't really get much into the political aspect of it," she says. "I just like to write music and do what I do, and hopefully people can relate to it and resonate with what I'm writing about."
FemmeFest. 8 p.m. Friday, March 16, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Tickets costs $10.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!