Felix da Housecat Celebrates Friendship and Filth at Get Lost

It takes a lot to get house legend and electroclash innovator Felix da Housecat to come out for a DJ set. He’s already been to all of the best parties. Hell, he’s DJ'ed for most of them.

“For me to be a DJ [and show up], it'd have to be a killer event,” Felix says. But then he mentions fellow DJ/producer Damian Lazarus's long-running and renowned Miami Music Week gathering, Get Lost. That is one occasion he doesn’t need to be sold on.

“[Get Lost] has that late '80s, early '90s organic rave culture feel where you don't even know where it's going to be, and it's exciting," Felix says, with passion noticeably picking up in his voice. "[It's] a rave that doesn't shut down, and it goes for hours and is just a vibe... I think he's been successful with it because he puts the music and the people first. And you can see it in his passion when he plays."

Felix will be joining Lazarus and many other artists at the 13th session of Get Lost this Saturday, March 24, at a yet-to-be-disclosed location. This will mark Felix’s third round behind the decks at Get Lost, and is the latest in a lengthy series of developments in he and Lazarus’ relationship. Felix first met Lazarus when he and Phil Howells — “the two-headed monster, in a good way!” Felix quips — signed the Housecat to Howells’ City Rockers record label in 2000.

“I knew Damian before he made the transition to grand wizard,” Felix says with a laugh. “He is that dude, you know. He has that organic vibe where he could take the whole scene and transcend it to something more than money or music.”

Although Felix has released music through Lazarus’s Crosstown Rebels label — his 2015 LP under his Aphrohead moniker, Resurrection, comes to mind — Felix currently has his hands full with his own business. His year-old Founders of Filth label released five compilations with other artists as well as re-issuing selections from his extensive back catalogue.

His recent move to Montreal has been inspiring for him creatively. “My lady [Founders of Filth artist and creative partner Blakk Hazel] put me on with Tiga’s engineers and studios," he says. "It was sort of startin’ over, like a rebirth... I'm trying to bring that spirit back of that hands-on, organic vinyl feel. It's like a community, it's not based around a DJ or a producer. We're like a Wu-Tang in Montreal.”

Among his collaborators are Montreal artist Clarian, as well as the patron saint of house vocals, Jamie Principle. Felix’s simultaneous stewardship of new musicians and mindfulness of the past is a fitting turn for the artist, who began his extensive career as a protégé of acid house pioneer DJ Pierre in Chicago. For Felix it’s all about adapting, something he’s proved adept at time and again, and will no doubt continue to in the years to come.

“I know how to adapt to make it work. The hustle stays the same; you just bring that hustle back from the dead, and you just put it into what you need now to be able to get that frequency and that vibration out to everyone.”

