Everything You Need to Know About Halloween Parties in Miami This Weekend
Boo! Sorry, did we scare you? Well, cheer up, because this weekend is jam-packed with Halloween events for you to explore.
Having trouble narrowing down your choices? Start with our curated guide of the 12 best Halloween parties in town.
Still feeling indecisive? Take a step back and look
And, finally, to get yourself in the Halloween frame of mind, pregame to our list of the eight best Halloween songs from Miami musicians. Be safe and scary, y'all!
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Sia: Nostalgic For the Present Tour
TicketsSat., Oct. 29, 7:00pm
-
Peter Cetera
TicketsSat., Oct. 29, 8:00pm
-
Viva La Salsa
TicketsSat., Oct. 29, 8:00pm
-
Performing Arts at Seminole Theatre
TicketsMon., Oct. 31, 7:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!