Everything You Need to Know About Halloween Parties in Miami This Weekend

Halloween 2016 Party Guide in Miami


Everything You Need to Know About Halloween Parties in Miami This Weekend

Saturday, October 29, 2016 at 8:24 a.m.
By Miami New Times staff
Everything You Need to Know About Halloween Parties in Miami This Weekend
Photo by Chris Carter
Boo! Sorry, did we scare you? Well, cheer up, because this weekend is jam-packed with Halloween events for you to explore.

Everything You Need to Know About Halloween Parties in Miami This WeekendEXPAND
Photo by Chris Carter

Having trouble narrowing down your choices? Start with our curated guide of the 12 best Halloween parties in town.

Everything You Need to Know About Halloween Parties in Miami This WeekendEXPAND
Photo by Chris Carter

Still feeling indecisive? Take a step back and look over our more comprehensive guide to the many Halloween happenings taking place in Miami this weekend and Monday.

Everything You Need to Know About Halloween Parties in Miami This WeekendEXPAND
Photo by Chris Carter

And, finally, to get yourself in the Halloween frame of mind, pregame to our list of the eight best Halloween songs from Miami musicians. Be safe and scary, y'all!

