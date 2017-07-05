Ether's Sophomore Effort Reflects Our Times

EXPAND Ether Courtesy photo

Borne of necessity and honed in darkness, Ether’s sophomore release, There is Nothing Left for Me Here is a logical progression for a five-year-old band that formed with feet firmly planted. Citing personal turmoil, change, and introspection, the band is set to release the album on July 7 and support it with a month-long tour.

“We really just shoot for huge sounding, whether its big in a heavy/abrasive way or in a more low-key, soft, melodic, atmospheric way,” bassist Joshua Shomburg says. “It wasn’t on accident, we tend to throw away filler riffs, parts, and anything that doesn’t quite hit. All the major elements are still present from our first record but with a lot of growth.”

This growth is a continuation of decades worth of work given the band’s shared past as the popular metalcore outfit Remembering Never. Their independent ethos and honesty has always been the guide. Joining Shomburg in the rhythm section are drummer Daniel Burger with Devin Estep and Peter Kovalsky on guitars and George Geanuracos on violin.

Yes, violin. Classical strings has been part of the program since inception. And members share duties with other exotics like toy pianos, banjo, and a gong. In the quest for sonic satisfaction, no cow should be sacred. These nuanced layers form delicate ric-racs giving the compositions a painterly feel.

<a href="http://etherriffs.bandcamp.com/track/ava-maria-of-the-lice-of-the-snakes-of-the-worms">Ava Maria of the Lice, of the Snakes, of the Worms by Ether</a>

So, perhaps a little darker and sludgier this time around, the album succeeds in properly reflecting both the band’s psyche and the socio-political environment of our time. It doesn't delve into the era-defining content of, say, punk rock’s Reagan politics muse.

“Musically, its more openly and unapologetically political/socially aware, which was barely touched on the first record,” Shomburg says. “We were completely different people than we are now, as a whole. All of us have changed in some major ways and just evolved as living breathing citizens of the world, which I believe played a role in how we wrote the record.”

The album will receive the full release treatment with copies available on CD, cassette, vinyl, and digital download from Dead Truth Recordings. Fans of Southern-edged sludge in the vein of Baroness and Black Tusk will not be disappointed. Where the band goes from here will be exciting to follow. These musicians are adept at creating intricate aural tapestries. Listeners are rewarded by burrowing deeper into the fold.

