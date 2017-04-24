Envie, New South Beach Nightclub, Opens at the Royal Palm South Beach This Tuesday

EXPAND Envie will begin its "Entourage Tuesdays" parties this week. Photo by Stuart Tracte

High-end. VIP. Exclusive. When you hear those words, you know just one thing: a new nightclub is about to drop on South Beach.

This week sees the grand unveiling of Envie, a 200-person, 2,300-square-foot venue inside the Royal Palm South Beach at 1545 Collins Ave. Open three nights a week from 11:30 p.m. until 5 a.m., the club will offer cocktails, bottle service, and house and underground music from resident DJs on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as an open format and hip-hop party on Tuesdays.

Envie will debut this Tuesday with a performance from rapper Tory Lanez, along with some “surprise guests.” These weekday events will be called “Entourage Tuesdays,” which should give fans of the TV show something to look forward to.

The club will attempt to strike a balance between the exclusivity sought after by most South Beach clubs and the intimate nature of smaller venues.

“Envie will offer guests an atmosphere that is both playful and refined,” reports a press release, “appealing to the sophisticated nightlife consumer.”

The club is the latest venture of Canadian nightlife don Charles Kabbouth, along with fellow promoters Maher Murshed and Ali Nassiri. Kabbouth, owner of Ink Entertainment, is a veteran of Toronto’s nightlife scene, having built up the city’s entertainment district throughout the '80s and '90s with venues like Stilife and the Guvernment.

Of course, Kabbouth isn’t a complete stranger to Miami Beach. Having rented a condo in the city for years, he opened his restaurant Byblos, a South Beach outpost of the Toronto original, in 2015. The upscale eatery has been serving up Mediterranean specialties reminiscent of his Lebanese homeland’s cuisine with a Miami twist — i.e. more seafood — since 2015. A favorable New Times review talks up the “spicy, sweet, tender” lamb ribs and chocolate mousse. Envie will open at the same address, the nightclub being a logical extension of the restaurant’s ground floor lounge.

The club will attempt to tap into the restaurant’s Levantine vibe as well. Mediterranean textiles will be a prominent aspect of the décor, along with a centrally-located bar with mirrored gold-and-silver accents. Lights and sound will be state of the art.

“Charles and I recognize that Miami is one of the nation’s nightlife hubs,” says partner Maher Mursheed, “and we wanted to give the city a truly boutique nightlife experience.”

The newcomers are right about one thing: Miami’s nightlife is nonpareil, with dozens of luxe establishments dotting the landscape. The two partners, who will be in attendance at Tuesday night’s opening, are entering into a crowded market to say the least, with competition from smaller venues as well as behemoth mega clubs such as the Fontainebleau’s ubiquitous LIV.

Just as well, every indication seems to suggest that Envie will focus on the international jet-setters and tourists that make up most of South Beach’s clientele. With venues like Space propping up the scene across the bay, the club may also have to work to earn local attention.

It’s hard to make it in the Miami club scene, but if anyone’s got the qualifications and know-how, it’s Kabbouth and co.

Envie Miami

1545 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-602-2332; enviemiami.com. Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

