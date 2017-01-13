Electric Piquete Headlines Second-Annual Gay8 LGBT Latino Festival

photo by Edwin Cardona

The second-annual Gay8 Festival is set to take place in Little Havana this Sunday, January 15, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The free event will feature Latino LGBTQ art, music, LGBTQ film screenings, street food for sale, and a plethora of Miami's best bands, including Miami's Latin music scene staple and two-time New Times Best Latin Band winner, Electric Piquete.

Electric Piquete is scheduled to play on the main stage, located on Calle Ocho at SW 17th Avenue, at 3 p.m. Other musical acts scheduled to appear are Lucy Grau, Son Lokos , Locos por Juana, and Spam Allstars. Last year, more than 17,000 attendees came out for the inaugural Gay 8 parade, a roaring success for an event meant to promote peace, love, and pride for the LGBTQ community and its friends.

According to Michael Mut, cofounder/bassist/vocalist for Electric Piquete, the band jumped at the opportunity to play a set for what is sure to be a large crowd. "Personally, I have family and many close friends who are part of the LGBTQ community, and it’s a great honor to perform in support of the cause of equality. I am trying to raise my son to treat everyone the same, regardless of any differences he may have with them, and feel this is a good example of that ethos.

"The band jumped onboard pretty quickly, and I’m proud of them for that."

Last year's Gay8 Festival drew a diverse crowd that made it clear the fest was filling a void. People of every race, religion, and sexual orientation came out, so Electric Piquete believes its eclectic style should be an extraordinary fit this year. "We definitely feel very 'Miami' in the sense that we are a collection of different nationalities and musical interests, and certainly feel our fusion of Latin, funk, jazz, and rock is right in line with the melting pot that is our city, " Mut says. "We welcome everyone to enjoy the day of live music with us regardless of sexual orientation, race, or religion."

In the past, Electric Piquete hasn't had an official affiliation with the LGBTQ community or taken a stance on LGBTQ rights, but Mut says the opportunity to play Gay8 seemed like the perfect time to show the band's unwavering support for the LGBTQ community, as well as provide musical entertainment.

"We’re looking forward to celebrating a day of inclusiveness and diversity, and to getting a chance to play for all who attend," Mut says.

"People should expect to hear and see us play our hearts out, and to dance along to our Latin funk descarga!"

Gay8 Festival

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, January 15, on SW Eighth Street at SW 17th Avenue in the heart of Miami’s historic Little Havana. Electric Piquete is set to perform at 3 p.m. To purchase VIP passes, provide sponsorship, or find additional info, visit gay8festival.com.

