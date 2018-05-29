Eddie Palmieri, Age 81 and Going Strong

At home in the Bronx, the legendary pianist, bandleader and composer, Eddie Palmieri rewinds to childhood. He was born in 1936 on East 112th Street in New York City, where Spanish Harlem, or El Barrio, meets Central Harlem. Palmieri reminisces on playing stick-ball with his pals, to the soundtrack of Machito and Tito Puente blaring from bodegas. His Puerto Rican family moved to the Bronx when he was six. His older brother, the genius self-taught pianist, Charlie Palmieri, started his professional career at the tender age of 14. Eddie followed close behind.

At first, Eddie wanted to play drums in Charlie’s group. He began on the timbales with his uncle Chino and his band, Alma Tropical. His early desire to play drums has always stayed with him. “The drum is the pulse of my life,” Palmieri says. But his mother wasn’t having any of that. She insisted he follows in his brother’s footsteps learning the ivories. “I was studying piano at 11 years old with Margaret Bonds,” Palmieri remembers fondly. Bonds was an esteemed pianist who was among the first black composers to gain recognition in the world of classical music. “I would take the train from the Bronx to Manhattan, to Carnegie Hall, she had her lessons on the top floor," says Palmieri. "She was my greatest teacher."

At the same time, New York was experiencing a golden era of Latin jazz, and Palmieri was ready to become one of its rising stars. At the epicenter of this emerging, vibrant scene was the Palladium Ballroom, a second-floor dancehall above a drug store on the corner of 53rd Street and Broadway. “The Palladium was the greatest dancing ballroom in the world,” says Palmieri. “I went to the Palladium when I was 15 years old with Charlie. He was with the Tito Puente Orchestra in the 1950s.” The Palladium was the place to be from 1948 to 1966. “I came with my own bands at the beginning of 1963, and I spent three years of them at the Palladium, and closed it. Wherever I played, I closed it! They know me as the 'closer,'" he laughs.