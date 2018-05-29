Eddie Palmieri, Age 81 and Going Strong

At home in the Bronx, the legendary pianist, bandleader and composer, Eddie Palmieri rewinds to childhood. He was born in 1936 on East 112th Street in New York City, where Spanish Harlem, or El Barrio, meets Central Harlem. Palmieri reminisces on playing stick-ball with his pals, to the soundtrack of Machito and Tito Puente blaring from bodegas. His Puerto Rican family moved to the Bronx when he was six. His older brother, the genius self-taught pianist, Charlie Palmieri, started his professional career at the tender age of 14. Eddie followed close behind.
At first, Eddie wanted to play drums in Charlie’s group. He began on the timbales with his uncle Chino and his band, Alma Tropical. His early desire to play drums has always stayed with him. “The drum is the pulse of my life,” Palmieri says. But his mother wasn’t having any of that. She insisted he follows in his brother’s footsteps learning the ivories. “I was studying piano at 11 years old with Margaret Bonds,” Palmieri remembers fondly. Bonds was an esteemed pianist who was among the first black composers to gain recognition in the world of classical music. “I would take the train from the Bronx to Manhattan, to Carnegie Hall, she had her lessons on the top floor," says Palmieri. "She was my greatest teacher."
At the same time, New York was experiencing a golden era of Latin jazz, and Palmieri was ready to become one of its rising stars. At the epicenter of this emerging, vibrant scene was the Palladium Ballroom, a second-floor dancehall above a drug store on the corner of 53rd Street and Broadway. “The Palladium was the greatest dancing ballroom in the world,” says Palmieri. “I went to the Palladium when I was 15 years old with Charlie. He was with the Tito Puente Orchestra in the 1950s.” The Palladium was the place to be from 1948 to 1966. “I came with my own bands at the beginning of 1963, and I spent three years of them at the Palladium, and closed it. Wherever I played, I closed it! They know me as the 'closer,'" he laughs.
It was nothing but the best, Palmieri recalls: “A thousand people dancing to the great — Machito, Tito Rodriguez, and Tito Puente — four nights a week, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. It was amazing. Everybody wanted to be there, from Marlon Brando to Ava Gardner.” It was at the Palladium where he also first caught the eye of his wife and muse, Iraida Palmieri. “I saw her at the Palladium when I was 15. We married in 1956, we were together for 62 years, she was my girlfriend,” he says warmly. “She was two months older then me, I would tell the audiences she was my cougar.” Iraida succumbed to a second bout of cancer four years ago. As she was slipping away, he wrote the song “Life” for his 2017 release “Sabiduría/Wisdom,” a beautiful song filled with great sorrow. “I didn't know that my son had her on the phone when I was recording it,” he says. “When I finished playing, I broke down. She was listening to it on her deathbed, but she heard it.” His son Edward Palmieri Jr. assembled the musicians for the recording, including longtime friend and violinist, Alfredo de la Fé, of the legendary Fania All-Stars group. You can hear this fiery Cuban player tear it up on “Cuerdas Y Tumbao,” the opening track on this innovative album.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
There is no doubt ten-time Grammy-Award-winning, National Endowment for the Arts Jazz master is one of the most important figures in Latin jazz, but he has no plans to rest on his laurels. Palmieri is busier than ever. Next month, Uprising Music releases his interactive app and album of greatest hits, Full Circle. This October will see the release of “Mi Luz Mayor” (My Great Light), dedicated to Iraida. It will feature tracks by Carlos Santana on guitar and the voice of Gilberto Santa Rosa. Palmieri is also the dean of Latin jazz at Rutgers University, where he is working with the orchestra to transform his Afro-Caribbean rhythms into symphonic form. The work will culminate in a performance at Carnegie Hall. He also plans to release a follow-up to his 1971 Latin-funk album “Harlem River Drive,” which addressed injustices Puerto Ricans faced in New York. Featuring both Palmieri brothers, the original version is a musical protest against the social injustices their community faced. “I am doing a second volume, the lyrics represent the past, present, and future — and it’s going to be a monster,” he says.
Things didn’t always go smoothly for Palmieri. In 1961, his ensemble, La Perfecta, was playing regular gigs at the Palladium. In 1962, they released the album “El Molestoso” (The Bothersome One), a title referencing Palmieri’s willingness to butt heads with anyone who stood in the way of his creative vision. Three years later, they released “Mambo con Conga es Mozambique.” This album found great opposition among Cuban exiles, especially in Miami. Palmieri had revived a Cuban rhythm called “Mozambique” to create an innovative new Latin jazz sound. “I paid dearly for that,” says Palmieri. The dance rhythm just happened to share its name with a Soviet-friendly African country, and Palmieri was accused of being a communist, even referred to as the composer of the “communist salsa.” The album got almost no airplay. “They threatened the radio networks that were playing my music; that they are going to blow up the station. That is what the FBI and the CIA told my record company,” Palmier says.
Palmieri brings his Latin Jazz Sextet for a rare performance on June 2 to the historic Olympia Theater, part of a handful of dates for his 80th birthday tour. Joining him onstage is a who’s who of Latin jazz today, including Camilo Molina on timbales; percussionist Vicente “Little Johnny” Rivero; Jonathan Powell on trumpet; Gerry Madera on bass; and Louis Fouché, saxophonist, who also performs with The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’s house band, Jon Batiste & Stay Human. This concert is a must-see for anyone who loves Latin jazz, a rare chance to witness one of its greatest exponents. Palmieri himself put it best, “They are going to see it, they are going to hear it, and they are not going to believe it.”
Eddie Palmieri. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at the Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; 305-374-2444; olympiatheater.org. Tickets $37 to $57 via olympiatheater.org.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!