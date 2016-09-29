Eat Breakfast and Talk About Miami Music This Friday at the Langford

Lauren Reskin of Sweat Records, a Disrupt Miami panelist, chats with Iggy Pop at Record Store Day. Photo by Monica McGivern

Tomorrow morning, Workshop Collective will be throwing the second instillation in its Disrupt Miami discussion series.

Taking place at 9 a.m. at downtown's Langford Hotel, the panel, moderated by New Times music editor Ryan Pfeffer (AKA me), will be centered around the topic of Miami music. Sweat Records' Lauren Reskin, III Points cofounder David Sinopoli, Miami nightlife entrepreneur Carmel Ophir, and Deep City Records founder Willie Clarke will all gather in the Sky Lobby on the second floor of the Langford tomorrow morning for the chat, which will happen after a free continental breakfast is served at 9 a.m.

The panel is sure to offer an impressive perspective on the Miami music scene — ranging from the glory days of '60s and '70s Overtown, when Willie Clarke first founded Deep City Records, to the modern era of III Points and everything in between. The talk will last approximately one hour and is completely free with an RSVP via RSVP@workshopcollective.com.

The one previous Disrupt Miami panel tackled the topic of food with local chefs and restauranteurs Elad Zvi, Jessica Sanchez, Steve Santana, and Brad Kilgore. But tomorrow, we'll tackle the good, the bad, and the ugly of Miami music in an attempt to get to the bottom of what makes our city sing.