Earl Sweatshirt Will Smoke Out Miami at III Joints 2018

Do you puff herb? Do you chief cheeba? Do you inhale the ganj or pop an edible once in a while? Do you favor the moonrock or prefer to coat your lungs in that OG Cali Kush? Are you an individual whose life revolves around the consumption of the glorious plant known as marijuana?

Well, have we got a show for you.

III Points has announced the next edition of the annual 4/20 party, III Joints, with a doozy of a lineup. For starters, the event will be headlined by none other than the patron saint of staying in and smoking weed, Earl Sweatshirt. The former Odd Future member hasn't dropped an album since 2015's morose I Don't Like Shit, I Don't Go Outside, so there's a chance his joint might be laced with some new music.