Earl Sweatshirt Will Smoke Out Miami at III Joints 2018

Do you puff herb? Do you chief cheeba? Do you inhale the ganj or pop an edible once in a while? Do you favor the moonrock or prefer to coat your lungs in that OG Cali Kush? Are you an individual whose life revolves around the consumption of the glorious plant known as marijuana?
Well, have we got a show for you.
III Points has announced the next edition of the annual 4/20 party, III Joints, with a doozy of a lineup. For starters, the event will be headlined by none other than the patron saint of staying in and smoking weed, Earl Sweatshirt. The former Odd Future member hasn't dropped an album since 2015's morose I Don't Like Shit, I Don't Go Outside, so there's a chance his joint might be laced with some new music.
III Points is also following up on the Wu-Tang Clan Art Basel show by presenting RZA's live score to The 36th Chamber of Shaolin, the legendary kung fu film that inspired the hip-hop group to create a signature sound and aesthetic. The live score includes Wu-Tang beats and music from years past that are designed to enhance the film's fighting fury.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
And if all of that's not enough to get you off the couch, they're also bringing in an excellent selection of DJs from Miami and elsewhere, including Chicago footwork phenom DJ Earl (not Sweatshirt, to be clear).
The rest of the lineup includes Suzi Analogue, Paperwater, Space Invaders Soundsystem, Nick León, Richie Hell, Yazmine, Ynot, Gami, True Vine, Get Face, Poorgrrrl B2B Byrdipop, Cricket, and Will Buck.
It's all set to go down April 20 at Lemon City Studios from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. So no matter if you're smoking reggie, mid, or that big gas, a good time will surely be had by all.
III Joints. With Earl Sweatshirt, DJ Earl, and others. 4 p.m. Friday, April 20, at Lemon City Studios, 261 NE 73rd St., Miami; 786-537-1678; lemoncitystudios.co. Tickets cost $25 via showclix.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!