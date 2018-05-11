DVWEZ's Alternative Twist on R&B Is What We Need

Decked out in all white and wearing a purple flower crown on her ball cap, DVWEZ stood there confidently on the stage at Gramps in Wynwood. “Hey, everyone, I’m DVWEZ, and this is Reid, and we’re so happy to be here in Miami,” she echoed into the mike. Equipped with her guitar and keyboard, and with her drummer by her side, she kicked off her set with a "Passionfruit" cover by Drake that made this writer spit out her expensive-ass drink. DVWEZ's alternative twist on the classic R&B is a sound we had no idea we needed — and wanted.

Although R&B the easiest way to classify the Orlando-born singer’s music, which she performs at a free weekend-long musical showcase to introduce the new Volkswagen Jetta in Wynwood, it's really somewhere between sweet vocals and a dark romance. “I think my sound being different is my biggest asset,” says DVWEZ (pronounced "Dames"). “It definitely straddles the lines of alternative R&B, feels familiar enough to be relatable, but different enough to set me apart.” The fact that she can act as a one-man band says a lot about what goes into her production. “The vocal delivery and soundscapes [thanks to her producer Kaixen], is really what sets me apart. Given the right platforms, I think it'll actually help me cut through the clutter of the industry.”

The music industry is a shit show. What’s popular on social media often reflects what’s getting radio play, making it difficult for unknown artists to break through. The perception of “making it big” sometimes makes you feel as if that particular sound is the only way to go. “Every day, music on the radio gets more and more indie. I have faith that music on the radio is going to slowly start to reflect the underground viral hits that everyone is playing on repeat,” DVWEZ says. “You cannot deny a hit, mainstream or underground.”