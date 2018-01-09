Dude Skywalker Sets the Film Score at New World Symphony's Pulse

Fabio Galarce is a critical listener when he goes to the movies, and he expected big sounds from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the latest film in a franchise known for its spectacular soundtrack and sound effects. He wasn’t disappointed — at least not with the noises.

“Overall, I enjoyed some moments, and other parts were pretty Disney, I guess you’d say,” he says. But one scene, in which a space cruiser crashes through another at light speed, really caught his ear: “To me, that was the most incredible audio for an explosion I’ve ever heard in film. It was just crazy.”

It makes sense that Galarce and his musical partner, Alex Borges, pay close attention to film soundtracks, because the DJ duo called Dude Skywalker doesn’t just make “party music of the future,” as the two describe it. For the past three or four years, they have been working with clubs not only as DJs but also as event promoters and soundscape curators for restaurants and hotels. Basically, Dude Skywalker sets the musical score for nightlife experiences throughout South Florida and beyond.