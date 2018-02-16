Drake's "God's Plan" Video Is Exactly What South Florida Needs This Week

It's been a hard week for South Florida. The tragic stories and photos that have emerged after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have left many in tears, grieving, and feeling raw, helpless, and depressed about the world.

Drake's "God's Plan" video will make you weep too. But in a good way.

Directed by Karena Evans, the video documents the many good deeds Drake performed during his time in Miami earlier this month. He showed up at the University of Miami for an impromptu student rally and to give a student a scholarship. He donated toys and funds to Lotus House, a shelter for women and children. He bought groceries for an entire supermarket of people. And he surprised many others with cash gifts.