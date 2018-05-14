Drake and Migos Announce Tour With Two Miami Dates

Drake is coming back to Miami, and he's bringing Migos with him.

The Aubrey & the Three Amigos Tour will stop in Miami this fall for two consecutive dates. That means two chances to see the Champagne Papi in person, two chances to catch Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff if you missed them at this year's Rolling Loud, and two chances to hear Aubrey Graham play "God's Plan," "Nice for What," and whatever else he's cooking up on his new album, expected to drop in June. He'll hit American Airlines Arena Friday, September 21, and Saturday, September 22, and likely turn the leadup to that weekend into a mini version of Miami Music Week.

Drake will likely have some special surprises in store for Miamians given his love for the Magic City. Not only does he party here constantly — he name-dropped the strip club Tootsie's in "Back to Back" — but he also gave away thousands of dollars — $966,631.90 total — to UM, Miami Senior High, and every random Miami bystander who was lucky enough to come into contact with him this past February 5. He then used footage of him giving away all of that paper for his "God's Plan" video, which instantly became an internet meme and helped America heal after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.