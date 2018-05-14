Drake and Migos Announce Tour With Two Miami Dates

Drake is coming back to Miami, and he's bringing Migos with him.
The Aubrey & the Three Amigos Tour will stop in Miami this fall for two consecutive dates. That means two chances to see the Champagne Papi in person, two chances to catch Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff if you missed them at this year's Rolling Loud, and two chances to hear Aubrey Graham play "God's Plan," "Nice for What," and whatever else he's cooking up on his new album, expected to drop in June. He'll hit American Airlines Arena Friday, September 21, and Saturday, September 22, and likely turn the leadup to that weekend into a mini version of Miami Music Week.
Drake will likely have some special surprises in store for Miamians given his love for the Magic City. Not only does he party here constantly — he name-dropped the strip club Tootsie's in "Back to Back" — but he also gave away thousands of dollars — $966,631.90 total — to UM, Miami Senior High, and every random Miami bystander who was lucky enough to come into contact with him this past February 5. He then used footage of him giving away all of that paper for his "God's Plan" video, which instantly became an internet meme and helped America heal after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
Bringing Migos along is also an excellent choice. Drake loves a double-header tour — he's been around the block with Future and Lil Wayne — and he and the Atlanta trio frequently feature on each other's projects. Most recently, Drake featured on Migos' absolute bop "Walk It Talk It" off Culture II, while Quavo jumped on Drake's tune "Portland" from More Life.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 18, and a presale begins tomorrow, May 15. Make sure you've got your money right, because even with two dates, these tickets will go faster than you can say, "Hotline Bling."
Here are all of the dates for the Aubrey & the Three Amigos Tour:
July 26 — Salt Lake City UT — Vivint Smart Home Arena
July 28 — Denver CO — Pepsi Center
July 31 — Kansas City MO — Sprint Center
August 1 — Saint Paul MN — Xcel Energy Center
August 10 — Toronto ON — Air Canada Centre
August 11 — Toronto ON — Air Canada Centre
August 14 — Detroit MI — Little Caesars Arena
August 17 — Chicago IL — United Center
August 18 — Chicago IL — United Center
August 24 — New York NY — Madison Square Garden
August 25 — New York NY — Madison Square Garden
August 30 — Brooklyn NY — Barclays Center
August 31 — Brooklyn NY — Barclays Center
September 4 — Montreal, QC — Centre Bell
September 7 — Boston MA — TD Garden
September 8 — Boston MA — TD Garden
September 12 — Washington DC — Capital One Arena
September 13 — Washington DC — Capital One Arena
September 15 — Philadelphia PA — Wells Fargo Center
September 18 — Nashville TN — Bridgestone Arena
September 21 — Miami FL — American Airlines Arena
September 22 — Miami FL — American Airlines Arena
September 24 — New Orleans LA — Smoothie King Center
September 26 — Dallas TX — American Airlines Center
September 29 — Houston TX — Toyota Center
September 30 — Houston TX — Toyota Center
October 5 — Las Vegas NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena
October 6 — Las Vegas NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena
October 8 — Glendale AZ — Gila River Arena
October 12 — Los Angeles CA — Staples Center
October 13 — Los Angeles CA — Staples Center
October 16 — Inglewood CA — The Forum
October 17 — Inglewood CA — The Forum
October 26 — Oakland CA — Oracle Arena
October 27 — Oakland CA — Oracle Arena
November 1 — Tacoma WA — Tacoma Dome
November 3 — Vancouver BC — Rogers Arena
November 4 — Vancouver BC — Rogers Arena
November 6 — Edmonton AB — Rogers Place
November 16 — Atlanta GA — Philips Arena
November 17 — Atlanta GA — Philips Arena
Aubrey & the Three Amigos Tour. Featuring Drake and Migos. Friday, September 21, and Saturday, September 22, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $55.50 to $195.50 and go on sale to the general public Friday, May 18, at 10 a.m.
