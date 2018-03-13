Downtown Miami's Five Best Dance Clubs

Being a Miami club kid mean be a hard life. It's not all Champagne and bathroom-stall snow showers. Sometimes, your favorite place is marked by developers and turned into rubble overnight. Sometimes, you love a place but no one else seems to care, and it slowly crumbles into faded nothingness, prompting half-hearted queries like: "Is that place even still open?"

Many dance clubs have disappeared over the years, but Miami has never been a city of the past. We survive by looking forward, and quite a few dope spots have cropped up recently. For those who wish to keep the party going, we suggest one of these fabulous late-night faves.

5. Floyd, 34 NE 11th St Suite B; 786-618-9447; floydmiami.com.



Technically, it's part of Club Space, but in here is a whole different vibe. Craft cocktails and close quarters draw the dim-lit room a sultry mood, but come for one of its special events, and the luxuriously-decorated space rocks with the best of them. From lo-fi house to French touch classics, Floyd is an elevated turn-up experience for those who like to boogie and look good doing it.

EXPAND Never a dull moment at Counter Corner, a monthly party at 1306. Karli Evans

4. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; 1306miami.com.



Whether you want to chill out with a cocktail in a place with classy vibe at the inside bar or get down and dirty in the fresh air of the back patio, 1306 brings something for everyone. Delivered to you by the same people who made Grand Central a legendary staple of downtown's old scene, this place has been known to book trivia nights, dancehall parties, big-ticket DJ sets, and the always-fabulous Counter Corner. When things get busy, it's really busy, but you can escape the madness on the front porch, too.

Heart is new to the downtown area. Photo Courtesy of Heart

3. Heart, 50 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-912-3099; heartnightclub.com.

If you can't wait until Saturday for Space to open, why not head to its sister club, Heart, on Friday? It's the place to go if you like techno in all its many flavors. It's not as large as Space, but it has three levels of alternating sound and style. It plays host to locals like Oscar G and Lazaro Casanova, but it also books international talent, from Prok & Fitch to Markus Schulz, and Hot Since 82, and Heart even let the Buygore crew kick it last MMW.

The gogo dancers give it their all at E11even. Photo by George Martinez

2. E11even, 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-829-2911; 11miami.com.

Part cabaret, part megaclub, all rap music video fantasy land. E11even is the party that never stops – literally. The 24-hour club has never closed since it first opened in February of 2014. It's a hedonistic playground of the highest order. Yes, there are topless dancers, but there's also former Cirque Du Soleil aerial performers and state-of-the-art lighting and sound. It's a double-decker party palace with a rooftop lounge and restaurant. It's constantly booking high-rate EDM acts. Drake performed at E11even's New Year's 2016 shindig. It's not your average bachelor-party spot, but it's basically every Miami nightlife stereotype rolled into one odd but undeniably delicious burrito. Everyone has got to go at least once. That's an official Miami rule.

Gareth Emery makes musical love to the crowd at Club Space. Photo by George Martinez

1. Club Space; 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; clubspace.com.

Space: The final frontier. No, literally. Space is the place all good nights go to transform into holy-shit-how-am-I-still-standing afternoons. This is a once-a-week establishment (open only on Saturdays), but it's all-nighter vibes are illustrious and infamous. The Terrace is a hallowed place where you can literally dance well after the sun rises. The Ground is its new live music venue on the first floor. It's found renewed spirit since the guys behind III Points, Link and Miami Rebels took it over. The biggest names in trance and house music love to drop legendary, sometimes record-breaking sets at Space. It's more than 15 years old, and Miami is lucky to have it.

