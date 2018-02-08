DJ Misbehaviour Talks Spinning Vinyl and Challenging Audience Expectations

Veteran DJ Trish Mann, better known as DJ Misbehaviour, had just awoken when a dear friend called to tell her she'd gone viral. In her early morning haze, the comment barely registered.

Mann logged on to Facebook to find that a video of her old-school hip-hop DJ set at a New York City block party had garnered millions of views overnight. She didn't even know she was being filmed during her set, and she might never have found out had it not been for a heads-up from her godson. "He’s in a [DJ] crew in England. He's pretty young, but all these young friends, they love the '90s hip-hop. His friend had sent him this video saying, 'Look at this lady,' and he was like, 'That's my godmother!'"

Part of the reason DJ Misbehaviour's video commanded public fascination was the way she undid expectations about what a DJ is supposed to be or look like. Mann is a white woman in her mid-50s spinning old-school vinyl hip-hop records, wearing a no-frills pink wrap dress. The caption underneath the posted video simply reads, "Don't judge a book by its cover."