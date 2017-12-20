<div class="img-box bulge first-image "> <div class="inner-img-box"> <img src="https://images1.miaminewtimes.com/imager/u/745xauto/9927637/khaled_jetski.jpg" alt="It's a Khaled crisis!"><a class="expand-link sprite" href="https://images1.miaminewtimes.com/imager/u/original/9927637/khaled_jetski.jpg" target="_blank" title="CLICK FOR FULL SIZE">EXPAND</a><div class="insert"> <div class="cap">It's a Khaled crisis!</div> <div class="cred">Via djkhaled on Instagram.</div> </div> </div> <!-- /.inner-img-box --> </div> <!-- /.img-box --> <p>DJ Khaled has apparently been involved in a Jet Ski accident near his house. How do we know about it? He posted it on Instagram. <br> <br> "Jump in the water, try to move the ski out the tree," he says in the video post, "I cut myself." <br> <br> Judging from the video, the rap mogul apparently got his personal watercraft stuck in a tree while taking it out on the ocean, then cut himself on the branches. Blood can be seen running down his leg, although he otherwise seems fine. He even used the occasion to dispense some worldly advice. <br> <br> "The key is don't panic. This ain't no joke, team. I ain't panicking, I just gotta figure it out. In life, there's roadblocks. I'm stuck in a tree in the ocean." <br> <br> Here's hoping you're okay, Khaled. Please never change. </p> <div class="instagram-wrap"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bc77D_elCSI/" data-instgrm-version="8" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:62.43055555555556% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"></div> </div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bc77D_elCSI/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">I’m not going panic !! 