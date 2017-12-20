DJ Khaled has apparently been involved in a Jet Ski accident near his house. How do we know? He posted it on Instagram.
"Jump in the water, try to move the ski out the tree," he says in the video post. "I cut myself."
According to the video, the rap mogul got his personal watercraft stuck in a tree while taking it out for a ride and then cut himself on some branches. Blood can be seen running down his leg, although he otherwise seems fine. He even used the occasion to dispense some worldly advice.
"The key is don't panic. This ain't no joke, team. I ain't panicking, I just gotta figure it out. In life, there's roadblocks. I'm stuck in a tree in the ocean."
Here's hoping you're OK, Khaled. Please never change.
