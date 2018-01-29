Miami Gets Skunked at the Grammys, but DJ Khaled and Camila Cabello Kill It

The 2018 Grammys are over. Kendrick Lamar got screwed. Bruno Mars won maybe a little bigger than he should have.

And Miami pretty much got skunked.

But as the Washington Post pointed out this past weekend, the Grammys have always been bad at choosing winners or moving beyond the curve.

"Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee (with no-show Justin Bieber) was up for three awards and won none. Mars' "24K Magic" beat them for Record of the Year. "That's What I Like" nailed them for Song of the Year. And Portugal the Man's "Feel It Still" took Best Group Performance.

Maybe the Magic City is just too far from New York and L.A. — or too far ahead of the curve for the Grammys.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee John P. Filo / CBS

Part-time Miamian Shakira, who has taken her kids and moved out of town lately, took home best Latin Pop Album for El Dorado, beating out a more permanent Miamian, Juanes.

Of course, that doesn't mean locals were no-shows. DJ Khaled killed it, both with his son on the red carpet and with Rihanna onstage, where he had lots of people putting their hands up.

And Camila Cabello, whose "Havana" was released a bit late for consideration — and probably too early for next year's awards — not only performed but also spoke powerfully on behalf of Dreamers, whom the racist turd in the White House and Republican-controlled Congress seemingly can't help.

Wearing a ring decorated with white rosettes, which were the #TimesUp statement of the ceremony, Cabello, who joined Kesha and dozens of other women onstage to perform a powerful rendition of "Praying," said, "Today, in this room full of music's dreamers, we remember that this country was built by dreamers, for dreamers, chasing the American dream. I'm here on this stage tonight because, just like the Dreamers, my parents brought me to this country with nothing in their pockets but hope. They showed me what it means to work twice as hard and never give up. And, honestly, no part of my journey is any different from theirs."

