DJ EFN Dives into the Vietnam Hip-Hop Scene With the Newest Coming Home

Charles Ribeiro, Michael Garcia, and DJ EFN (right) attend the private screening of Coming Home: Vietnam. Photo by Tony Centeno

DJ EFN and the Crazy Hood crew continue their mission to explore hip-hop culture around the world in Coming Home: Vietnam. Last night, on September 15, Crazy Hood Film Academy hosted a private screening of the fourth installment of EFN's docu-series — which has previously tackled countries like Cuba and Haiti — at CinéBistro inside Dolphin Mall. With mojitos spiced with Colombian White aguardiente floating around the lobby, friends of the Crazy Hood founder and fans of the series alike were able to catch two special viewings of the film.

“It’s amazing right now,” EFN said about the outstanding turnout. “I’m just happy to hear people laugh. I’m happy to hear people sigh. It’s good when you work on a project for so long and you finally hear reactions, you know?”

Much like his pilgrimage to Cuba, Peru, and Haiti in past versions of Coming Home, which has found a home on the Diddy-owned Revolt TV, EFN has a sentimental connection to Vietnam. His father is a United States army veteran who fought in the Vietnam War when the U.S. invaded the South Asian country in the late '60s. As he ventured into the country, he carried several mementos with him, including photos of his father’s time in Vietnam during the war.

EFN, who rarely travels alone, brought Adrian “Big Drain” Enningham, Charles Ribeiro, and graffiti artist Trek 6 along to visit his father's old base, Khe Sanh, and also to connect with the b-boy, graffiti, and rap scene throughout Vietnam.

During their trip, the Crazy Hood crew visited numerous tourist spots like the caves of Halong Bay, and got to hit the studio in Ho Chi Minh City with one of the country's most well known rappers, a 26-year-old women anmed Suboi. Trek 6 also got to collaborate with a local graffiti to make a mural of both of their faces in the country's capitol, Hanoi. The film also features special guest commentary from Drink Champs podcast co-host N.O.R.E, Crazy Hood artist Garcia, who was also involved with the post production of the film, and Wynwood legend Thirstin Howl III.

“It was very informative,” Howl told New Times after watching the film. “I learned a lot of stuff that I didn’t know about Vietnam. It was crazy though.”

In between both screenings, DJ Onetrack provided classic tunes while Crazy Hood Productions held a mini pop-up shop featuring an array of Crazy Hood t-shirts and other merch. According to EFN, a percentage of the profit from the sale will be donated to the military charity Wounded Warriors. Coming Home: Vietnam to make its official debut on Revolt some time fall.