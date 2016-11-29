Diplo Will Spin at Coyo Taco's Block Party Tonight

It'll be a Major Lazer reunion at Coyo Taco today. Photo Courtesy of the Artist

Since the party's announcement, Coyo Taco has been teasing some "special friends" to appear alongside resident DJ Walshy Fire during the Rum & Bass Block Party, happening tonight at the restaurant's Wynwood flagship. Today the Taco joint/dance club announced those friends, and though not exactly shocking, they are indeed special.

Diplo will join Mr. Fire tonight for the block party. This certainly won't be the first time the two DJs have spun together — they are part of the wildly successful production team known as Major Lazer. And Diplo has stopped by Coyo before to join his friend and fellow South Florida native Walshy Fire during the weekly Rum & Bass party.

The third member of Major Lazer, Jillionaire, has not been confirmed to appear tonight but is set to perform later this week at Pérez Art Museum Miami's Basel party. Other DJs spinning tonight include Ape Drums, Silent Addy, DZA, and more.

Tickets to the block party are available for $40 via eventbrite.com and will probably get sucked up fast in light of the news of a Major Lazer appearance. Perhaps the group will play its recently released stoner Christmas song, "Christmas Trees," to get you in the holiday mood.