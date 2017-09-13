Depeche Mode's Friday Concert at AAA Will Go On as Planned

As the storm clouds of Hurricane Irma have receded, so have the clouds of mystery surrounding the status of Depeche Mode's Miami performance: The show will go on.
The seminal dark synthpop band announced on Twitter that the Miami date of its Global Spirit World Tour this Friday, September 15, at American Airlines Arena will continue as planned. The band's September 13 show in Tampa was canceled due to the storm.
"After speaking with our partners & authorities in Miami it looks like Friday's show WILL be possible and we're looking forward to the show!" the band wrote on Twitter.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Irma left the American Airlines Arena with minor damage. The outer membrane of the practice court along Biscayne Bay was blown off; however, the damage wasn't structural, and the court is separate from the main facility.
Depeche Mode is on tour in support of its 14th album, Spirit, and remains an icon of the '80s postpunk and New Wave scene. Its creative peak began in the mid-'80s with its fifth album, Black Celebration, and continued with Music for the Masses, Violator, and Songs of Faith and Devotion.
Depeche Mode. With Warpaint. 7:30 p.m. Friday, September 15, at the American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-777-1000; aaarena.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!