Six Years of College Has Proven Successful for Josh Butler

House-music DJ/producer Josh Butler was a regular on the dance floor before moving to the DJ throne. For the self-admitted raver, his college experience in Leeds was of the six-year variety. Like the legendary house parties there, undergrad careers extend past the standard time frame. Swap Florida college football enthusiasm for house music — this is Leeds. The house parties have guest lists, security, and club lighting, and some DJs, like Josh Butler, graduate to world tours.

At Heart Nightclub Friday, November 10, he'll start and ride with proper house music — the Todd Terry, Kerri Chandler, and Chicago-inspired real shit. Techno gets most play lately, but this night will be for house heads. If techno and house music were humans, techno would be atheist and house music would be in a Southern Baptist church choir. Heart will fill with grooves and soul — it will be romantic. Then, perhaps late in the set/early in the morning, Butler will bang it out with more mechanical and tech sounds.

“I like to focus in on two people dancing near one another. I try to make them get closer and closer," Butler says. "This is what house music is about. It’s sexy and makes people move their hips and jack their body. It’s provocative.”