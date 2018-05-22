Ben Katzman's Advice to New Bands: "Don't Get Too Caught Up in Making It Big"

From shredding the gospel of rock 'n' roll to co-owning and operating the music label BUFU (By Us for Us) Records, Ben Katzman is ready to rock at any given moment. Listeners can always count on Katzman's DeGreaser to bring the party in true Miami fashion. And if there's one thing we could all use in 2018, it's the refreshing message of the band's latest "basement glam" jam produced by Colleen Green, "Kindness Is Hot," Katzman sings, "Be cool, be nice, be chill, that's tight!" Turn this one up.

"When you’re young, you don’t know how to really relate to people," Katzman explains. "I feel like everyone is a little bit guilty of putting on a front and trying to be something they're not. And sometimes that makes people macho or have people put on an act. And in my case, [I] tried too hard to be cool."

The rocker elaborates: "As you get older, you realize none of that stuff really matters. And I think everybody should be themselves and be kind, 'cause being cool to people goes a long way, and I feel like in the hard-rock genre that message is kind of missing... having a quarter-life crisis in my mid-20s led to me realizing that."