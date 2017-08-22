Deaf Poets Talk Touring and Peyote Coyote Partnership

Fresh off a successful spring tour for their recently released album, Lost in Magic City, Miami’s Deaf Poets are not content to sit around. They’re gassing up and hitting the road once again to shatter a few eardrums around the rest of Florida, and they’re taking some hometown friends with them.

After performing on the same bill one night at Fort Lauderdale’s Poorhouse, Deaf Poets and Peyote Coyote realized they would be a perfect match for an extended night out. “We love them as people, and as a band, we vibe together,” Deaf Poets drummer Nico Espinosa says. “We have a similar sound. So why not spread some South Florida love around the state with us?"

The aptly named Poets on Peyote Tour will kick off in Fort Myers this Thursday, August 24, and after stops in nine cities, including St. Petersburg, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Gainesville, will wrap up September 1 at Dada in Delray Beach. “It’s going to be the first time we’ll get to tour with another band from our foundation, from our scene,” guitarist and lead singer Sean Wouters says. “It’s fun to take Miami with us and go out there.”