Dead Disco Will Bring Life Back to Music at Blind Pig

This '20s-style speakeasy will host a '70s disco party. Courtesy of the Blind Pig

Disco! Reports of its death are greatly exaggerated.

Contrary to what a bunch of rioting White Sox fans said in 1979 at Disco Demolition Night, disco does not suck. Dance music has had a long, illustrious history that’s now being reclaimed and reconnected in response to the rise of EDM and club culture. Even after disco's heyday in the late '70s, clubs across the nation, from the Warehouse in Chicago to the Paradise Garage in New York, kept the good vibes going by playing house, techno, and New Wave pop to mostly gay, mostly black and Latino audiences.

The massive waves of this genre carried dance music through the rave era of the '90s and all the way into EDM DJs and festivals. Today’s dance music might sound miles away from the older sound, but the lifestyle and foundational components are similar.

So Tropicult is hosting a new, ironically named party, Dead Disco. Every Thursday at 10 p.m., the blog takes over the Blind Pig in downtown Miami for an evening of soul, funk, and disco “for locals by locals.” As resident DJ Gran Moxy spins your favorite dance-floor classics, feel free to wander into the backyard garden for grub from a rotating selection of fine food trucks and pop-up vendors such as Dopedoll Vintage and SavorySinderella. The party is also turning back the clock on exorbitant drink prices by serving $3 beers and $5 disco daiquiris. Take that, inflation!

Dead Disco officially debuted June 15 following a series of soft openings in collaboration with the Imperial Open Mic and Secret Garden. Special guests will join the resident DJ at every event, and past guests have included MillionYoung and the Hongs.

It all goes down at the Blind Pig, a '20s speakeasy-themed space on the former site of PS14 and Black Bar. Although the venue originally aimed to stick to its Jazz Age inspiration, it appears sponsors are experimenting by opening up to Dead Disco. Sure, it might seem like a clash of aesthetics — decor from the '20s matched with music from the '70s — but there have certainly been more bizarre combinations, and this one is sure to be interesting.

Dead Disco

10 p.m. every Thursday at the Blind Pig, 28 NE 14th St., Miami; facebook.com/BlindPigMiami.

