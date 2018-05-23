Gramps' '90s Cover Show Let's You Actually Party Like It's 1999

“Having a beach in your backyard,” is what novelist and New Times contributor David Rolland most loved about growing up on Key Biscayne in the ‘80s and ‘90s. It was a time of transition on the then underdeveloped Key. Original Mackle houses were being demolished and McMansions being built. There was still a hint of wild, empty land for curious kids to explore. And there were kids everywhere. “It was kind of like Springfield in The Simpsons. You couldn't go anywhere on the island without recognizing everyone... On first glance, it was an ideal childhood, but when you dig deeper, there were definite dark sides.”

Jay, a character in his new novel published by Jitney Books, The End of the Century, also grew up on the Key. The book presents a perfect snapshot of South Florida around 1999 in an addictive narrative. The idea for the novel with a very personal setting came to Rolland while he was caring for his young daughter. "I was doing the most important thing in my life, co-rearing a child," he says. "[It] had me reminiscing about [a time] when I had the least responsibility in my life... It's amazing having that much freedom, but also a little bit dangerous, as Bobby McGee tried to warn us."

To celebrate his book, the vibes it gives off, and that long-gone adolescent freedom, Rolland set up a '90s cover show with some of his favorite local acts at Gramps. Comedian Brian Kirk will tell topical jokes from the last decade of the 20th century, and there may even be trivia that includes answers like: "We were on a break!"