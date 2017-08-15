Dashboard Confessional and the Mowgli's to Play Free Show at the Fillmore

The only thing better than seeing a local boy done good is seeing him play a free concert. And that is exactly what will happen August 29 when Dashboard Confessional plays a free show at the Fillmore courtesy of Billboard and Ford.
For those unfamiliar with Dashboard Confessional, the emo-rock band got its start as a side project for Chris Carrabba when he was living in Boca Raton and singing for the group Further Seems Forever. Dashboard Confessional quickly became Carrabba's full-time focus when the band's albums began selling in the millions, with two of those records peaking at number two on the Billboard charts. Carrabba, in an interview with New Times earlier this year, credited his South Florida upbringing for his success. "My mom moving her teenage son to Florida was the luckiest break I had. I was embraced by a music scene," he said humbly. "We built a community. We would drive from Port St. Lucie to Homestead to see bands and to play music."
His hometown fans will have a chance to check him out again by signing up at billboard.com/FordFrontRow. The Fillmore performance will also feature a supporting slot by the Los Angeles indie pop group the Mowgli's, along with onsite activations that give attendees a chance to interact with the newest Ford vehicles. Signing up for the show also gives fans opportunities to win free travel and even a new car.
But even if you don't win those grand prizes of free automobiles and flights to New York and Atlanta to see mystery artists play, it's still worth your time to sign up to see Dashboard Confessional. Carrabba always tries to bring something special to his homecoming shows. "I'm homesick and eager to get back to Florida," he said when he last spoke with New Times. "Half of my family is there, and many of my friends that I met that are my surrogate family are there. I'll have a full guest list."
Dashboard Confessional
Tuesday, August 29, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com; 305-673-7300. Admission is free with RSVP at billboard.com/fordfrontrow.
