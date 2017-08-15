Dashboard Confessional and the Mowgli's to Play Free Show at the Fillmore

The only thing better than seeing a local boy done good is seeing him play a free concert. And that is exactly what will happen August 29 when Dashboard Confessional plays a free show at the Fillmore courtesy of Billboard and Ford.

For those unfamiliar with Dashboard Confessional, the emo-rock band got its start as a side project for Chris Carrabba when he was living in Boca Raton and singing for the group Further Seems Forever. Dashboard Confessional quickly became Carrabba's full-time focus when the band's albums began selling in the millions, with two of those records peaking at number two on the Billboard charts. Carrabba, in an interview with New Times earlier this year, credited his South Florida upbringing for his success. "My mom moving her teenage son to Florida was the luckiest break I had. I was embraced by a music scene," he said humbly. "We built a community. We would drive from Port St. Lucie to Homestead to see bands and to play music."