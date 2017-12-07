Daikaiju to Put on a Monstrous Show at Kill Your Idol

Performance art will abound throughout Miami during the weekend of Art Basel, but few performers are as committed to putting on an insane show as Daikaiju, which will return to South Florida when it plays Saturday night at Kill Your Idol. The band's show at the same venue this past October poured onto the street, where the band, audience, and pedestrians became entwined with volume and flames.

The band's name is a reference to kaiju, a Japanese film genre that features giant monsters attacking cities, the military, and other monsters. With songs referencing famous movie monsters such as Mothra, the Huntsville, Alabama-based quartet plays surf instrumentals with a twist. Not only is there no singing, but also the four members of Daikaiju do not speak during their concerts. Or perhaps they do speak, but audiences never hear what the guys are muttering because their faces are covered with kabuki masks.