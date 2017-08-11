Cut Copy Returns to Miami December 6 Just in Time for Art Basel

If there ever was a band destined to inherit the synth-pop crown from Depeche Mode and New Order, it's Aussie outfit Cut Copy. The band has released four amazing albums and is on the verge of releasing a fifth, Haiku From Zero, on September 22.

So far Cut Copy has previewed two songs off the forthcoming album: "Airborne" and "Standing in the Middle of the Field." Both feature Cut Copy's signature shimmering synth work. "Airborne" stands out as the perfect summer dance-floor jam.

Of course, Cut Copy's sound has always been well suited to Miami's musical tastes, so the band has endured the sweltering heat to entertain local crowds, including three times at Ultra Music Festival and three shows at Grand Central. (The band made its local debut in 2005 at Pawn Shop Lounge.)

So it's no surprise that Cut Copy will be closing its recently announced North American tour at the North Beach Bandshell in Miami Beach on December 6, which coincides with Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week. It's one of only two Florida shows for the band, which will perform in Orlando the night before.

Last time the band performed in Miami was in 2014 during its last album cycle for Free Your Mind. At the Grand Central show, the crowd almost blew the roof off the venue singing along with lead singer Dan Whitford — good thing the Bandshell is an open-air venue.

Either way, Cut Copy's show should prove to be a highlight even as the art world descends on our sandy shores.

Here's the full list of North American dates for the band:

9/30 - Darlington, MD at Luna Lights Festival

10/1 - San Diego, CA at CRSSD Festival

10/3 - El Paso, TX at Tricky Falls

10/5 - Oklahoma City, OK at Jones Assembly

10/7 - Austin, TX at Zilker Park - Austin City Limits

11/9 - Santa Cruz, CA at the Catalyst Club

11/10 - Los Angeles, CA at Shrine Expo Hall

11/12 - Oakland, CA at Fox Theater

11/14 - Salt Lake City, UT at Metro Music Hall

11/15 - Denver, CO at Ogden Theatre

11/16 - Lawrence, KS at Granada

11/17 - Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue

11/18 - Madison, WI at Majestic Theatre

11/21 - Toronto, ON at Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/22 - Montreal, QC at Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre

11/24 - New York, NY at Terminal 5

11/26 - Boston, MA at Royale

11/30 - Carrboro, NC at Cat's Cradle

12/1 - Atlanta, GA at Variety Playhouse

12/2 - Asheville, NC at the Orange Peel

12/3 - Charleston, SC at Music Farm

12/5 - Orlando, FL at the Plaza Live

12/6 - Miami, FL at North Beach Bandshell

Cut Copy. 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 6, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $25 to $30 via ticketfly.com.

