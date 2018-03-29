The Cro-Mags Bring a Second Wind Into the Age of Quarrel

American hardcore, an offshoot of punk rock, is known for its straightforward muscle. A style defined through an amalgam of diverse scenes across the nation, it has undergone numerous changes — often with different ideological leaders at its helm. But it's always been upfront, rough, and uncompromising. American hardcore, no matter what the literature says, does not take itself too seriously.

The Brits brought that easily identifiable punk swag, including the boots, chains, and spikes, after American kids started shows filled with youthful braggadocio and sweat. The scenes just don’t compare. No band — not even Minor Threat, the Necros, or Black Flag — has been more instrumental in defining the genre than New York City’s Cro-Mags. They are robust prehistoric human in spirit and angry American youth in style.

Formed in 1981, the Cro-Mags have always held a sanctum sanctorum for disenfranchised youth thanks to the restless spirits of John Joseph McGowan and Harley Flanagan.