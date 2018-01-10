Claptone Brings House Music and Mystery to Corona Electric Beach

Hidden behind a golden bird mask and white gloves, the DJ and producer known as Claptone is a mystery. Asked about the story behind the mask, the Berlin-based house-music savant remains coy. "The mask is an integral part of me since I accepted it as a gift, which happened so long ago that I can't even remember who handed it to me," he says. "Or maybe I was dreaming and this is my face — the face of the Earth."

Though there hasn't been a definitive investigation into his civilian identity, one Spanish-language website believes Claptone is two people who take turns behind the golden masquerade. In an interview with New Times, he perpetuated the illusion that Claptone is one person smitten with every genre of music, from dub to reggae to indie rock to hip-hop. But there is one form of music that really gets his beak wet: house music. "Few things in life are undeniable. Endless pink sunsets, a full moon, a cold drink, real love. I would say that house music falls into this category. Try and try to resist if you will, but it is impossible not to start moving to a killer bass line accompanied by a big kick drum."