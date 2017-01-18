Copa Room, Opening in the Former Mansion Space, Offers All-Inclusive Entertainment
Going out in Miami requires plenty of debate and inner
Later this month, Copa Room will open in Miami Beach in the space that once belonged to Mansion. Copa Room will be Miami’s first all-inclusive nightclub. It’s a concept that was perfected at Coco Bongo in Cancún. It is unique not just to the Beach but to all of Miami-Dade.
Entrance to Copa Room is a flat $80 on weekdays and $100 on weekends, with 50 percent off for Florida residents showing valid ID. Though that price might seem expensive at first, the entrance fee includes
A club-level ticket for $125 grants guests access to superpremium liquor (and there’s an additional choice for table service for $300). Regardless of which option patrons select, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., everyone is privy to the entertainment onstage.
Organizers promise about 12 to 14 shows, scheduled all night long, that include acrobats, cabaret dancers, and choreographed performances by celebrity impersonators doing their best Michael Jackson, Madonna, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and Freddie Mercury.
New Times spoke to Copa Room owner Shawn Shahnazi, a nightlife veteran of more than 30 years and the man behind Wynwood's Prohibition Restaurant & Speakeasy. The venue operates under a pair of similarly themed mottos – "Shorts and tuxedos welcomed" and "No velvet ropes" – to encourage people of all walks to visit.
“It’s tourist-friendly, local-friendly,”
Part of that good time is thanks to the live singers in the background. “The beauty of this is — and this is not
Later on, around 2:30 a.m., there’s a risqué dance show. Throughout the evening, guests may encounter what the club is calling “interactive vignettes” featuring characters such as Chewbacca and Stormtroopers, Beetlejuice, Charlie Chaplin, and the Mask. Confetti and smoke machines are exuberantly set off ten times a night. There’s a separate game room with Ping-Pong tables, pool tables, an Xbox One, 70-inch TVs, and a popcorn machine. In other words, it’s a proper party.
Copa Room is “all about overwhelming the senses,”
Copa Room
1235 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-216-7785.
