Cool & Dre: PBG Miami Could Be Florida's Next Big Rapper

PBG Miami arrives at Cool N Dre's Record Room Studios in North Miami. Tony Centeno

Record Room studios in North Miami has hosted a who's who of top-charting artists — everyone from Lil Wayne to Kent Jones has laid down tracks here. Its latest star-in-waiting could well be PBG Miami, who has spent plenty of nights cooking up dope in the lab with Cool & Dre inside their exclusive studio. With guidance from the super-producers, PBG is now ready to drop his latest record, “Paidah."

“Teamwork makes dreams work, man,” PBG said about the record. “And by being with super producers like Cool & Dre, they really help you as an artist. It’s not like you’re by yourself in the studio. They really try and help not just you as an artist but also themselves because they’re winners in the game.”

Cool & Dre hosted the official single release party at Record Room studios last week with a buffet catered by PBG’s own seafood restaurant, Crab Trap. The top dogs of the industry, from Florida’s seasoned emcees like Ball Greezy to Mr. “All The Way Up” Infra-Red gathered to enjoy the premiere of PBG’s new record and chow down on lobster and seafood mac & cheese.

While the strong stench of spicy crab legs and yellow rice filled the air, PBG chatted about his work with Cool & Dre on his new single. Later on, Dre spoke about the Fort Myers native’s bright future.

“Everything about PBG and (his label) Loaf Of Bread Records reminded me of what Master P and No Limit was doing back in the day,” Dre said. “I feel as though PBG has the same opportunity to achieve what Master P was doing with his whole movement because I’ve watched this man put on for his city. I’ve watched this man give away three or four thousands turkeys. I’ve watched him provide for his whole city.”

PBG Miami is no stranger to Florida’s iconic rap scene. He’s been recording alongside vets like Plies, Mannie Fresh, Webby, reggae artist Red Rat and more since 2002. He's produced more than 100 records to date with Cool & Dre.

"We call PBG the 'good luck charm,'" said Cool. "Every time we're in the studio, I don't care what beat it is, we know he's going to come up with something that's going to inspire a great idea or a great song. So we love when PBG is in the studio. He brings great energy."

