Conor Oberst Returns to Florida, Where He Found His Best Inspiration

“We thought Miami was a good place to start,” Conor Oberst said at his last South Florida show, at the Fillmore in 2011.

Six years later, the Bright Eyes founder and emo-Americana legend will return to South Florida, this time to perform at the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale on the latter end of his tour promoting his most recent album, Salutations, alongside fellow Nebraskan indie rocker Tim Kasher.

In Bright Eyes' and Oberst's solo work alike, Florida marks not only a geographic start but also a metaphysical one. Cassadaga, one of Bright Eyes’ most commercially successful albums, celebrates its tenth anniversary this year — and it's rooted in the open-ended lyrical and physical terrain of North Central Florida.