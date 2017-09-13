The Best Concerts in Miami This Week, September 13-17

Hurricane Irma has come and gone. You've spent a week worrying, preparing, stocking up on bottled water, and struggling with your hurricane shutters. Now that the storm has passed, it's time to party. These are the best shows still coming to town this week, Irma be damned.

Wednesday, September 13

Nonstop Label Night: With Pirupa, Preston, Alan Nieves, Lu.Pon, and Alon & Demski, 10 p.m., $5-$15. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.



Friday, September 15

Brad Paisley — Weekend Warrior World Tour: Questionable. Coral Sky Amphitheater will make an announcement at 1 p.m. Wednesday. With Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant, and Lindsay Ell, 7 p.m., $25-$54.75. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com/venues/14475/coral-sky-amphitheatre-at-the-s-florida-fairgrounds.

Catz 'N Dogz: 11 p.m., $10. Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6666, trademia.com.



Depeche Mode: Questionable. In a statement Wednesday, the band said, "Our hope is that we will be able to maintain our show [in] Miami," and promised to make an announcement later in the week. 7:30 p.m., $35.50-$140. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.



Descend Showcase: With Paul Ritch and ALX, 11 p.m., $10-$20. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Ellison Kendrick & The Black Suit Band: 7:30 p.m., Free. El Tucán, 1111 SW First Ave., Miami, 305-535-0065, eltucanmiami.com.

Jennifer Cardini: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Kerala Dust: 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Rey & Kjavic: 10 p.m., $10-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Friday: Depeche Mode Courtesy of Press Here

Saturday, September 16

Ethan Bortnick: 7:30 p.m., $35-$50. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.



Jacob Groening: 10 p.m., $15-$20. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Kerri Chandler: 11 p.m., $15-$25. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Metal Alliance Tour Featuring Overkill: 6 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Throwing Snow: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.



Tiga: 11 p.m., $15-$25. Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-912-3099, heartnightclub.com.

Sunday, September 17

2 Chainz — Pretty Girls Like Trap Music 2017: 8 p.m., $50.50 - $70.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Ethan Bortnick: 3:30 p.m., $35-$50. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Melvins: 7:30 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

P.O.D.: With Alien Ant Farm, Powerflo, and Fire From the Gods, 8 p.m., $21.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

EXPAND Sunday: The Melvins Ticketmaster

Canceled or Postponed:

Wednesday, September 13

House of Creatives Music Festival presents Salt Cathedral: CANCELED. Show may be rescheduled. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Tove Lo: CANCELED. Ticket refunds are available at point of purchase. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Thursday, September 14

Hamid: CANCELED. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, facebook.com/DoNotSit.

Friday, September 15

Brazilian Voices Concert: Cabaret: RESCHEDULED to Dec. 1. Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

Saturday, September 16

Nicky Jam: POSTPONED. New date is TBA. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Want to add a show to this list? Email music@miaminewtimes.com.

