U2 Brought Classic Hits and Confused Politics to Hard Rock Stadium

The Joshua Tree at Hard Rock Stadium. See more photos U2's performance at Hard Rock Stadium here. U2 celebrated the 30th anniversary ofat Hard Rock Stadium. Michele Eve Sandberg

As New Times has repeatedly emphasized this week, U2 continues to command public fascination. Miami proved as much last night, when a legion of fans took to the Hard Rock Stadium to witness the Irish quartet reprise their celebrated fifth album, The Joshua Tree, in commemoration of the record’s 30th anniversary. Even with the suffocating humidity and confused political stances, Miamians still found plenty worth rocking out about.

Watching U2 in 2017 is akin to observing a well-oiled machine: there’s very little room for deviation or spontaneity, but hell if it doesn’t get the job done. The band kicked things off in an appropriate fashion with “Sunday Bloody Sunday”; as soon as the stadium lights switched off, the phones came on, which was fine, as long as you weren’t standing behind a whole row of people watching a tinier, more pixelated version of the show on their screen.

The band proceeded to play in chronological order for the remainder of the night, with cuts from War and The Unforgettable Fire preceding the main event: The Joshua Tree, played in its entirety.

Michele Eve Sandberg

The Joshua Tree is an unusually front-loaded album. The back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back of opener “Where The Streets Have No Name” all the way into “Bullet The Blue Sky” is a staggering one, and it's lost none of its power 30 years onward. Awash in a crimson red, the band performed in front of a silhouette of the album’s titular tree before shifting to visuals of an empty road that may possibly be nameless. “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and “With or Without You” took the audience on a black and white journey through Death Valley National Park in California, the location where the album’s cover and inner sleeve were photographed. The visuals shifted to a camera that tracked and distorted the band’s on-stage movements for “Bullet the Blue Sky,” applying a sinister and disorienting black and white filter over the band members.

The audience was stocked with children accompanied by their parents, many of whom were no doubt sharing a moment over The Joshua Tree’s more resonant material; although it’s usually poor concert etiquette, the sight of a mother FaceTiming her daughter during haunting album closer “Mothers of the Disappeared” felt appropriate.

After the band returned for the requisite encore, it proved to be a difficult task to match the heights of The Joshua Tree set. Performing songs from 1991’s Achtung Baby through 2004’s How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb, U2 – or more specifically, Bono – used the latter songs in the show to be more explicitly political. The spotlight on Syrian refugees during the band’s lesser-known track “Miss Saravejo” was affecting, and the juxtaposition between youth and tragedy is a theme the band has explored since Boy. Less successful, and significantly more annoying, was Bono’s explicit praise of our own Senator Marco Rubio, which was quickly followed by implicit criticism of President Trump for his administration’s proposed budget cuts to foreign aid. It’s futile at this point to complain about Bono’s compromise-centric, middle of the road politics, but it doesn’t make them any less irritating or distracting, especially when the senator in question has repeatedly aided and abetted the nation’s would-be authoritarian.

Michele Eve Sandberg

For hardcore U2 fans, there was little else that could be asked for: the anthemic tunes and spectacles that U2’s live shows have become famous for were in abundance last night. And even though there are countless tracks more worthy of the status of show closer than “Vertigo,” the band's set was a healthy encapsulation of everything that has endeared them to audiences for the past three decades. Hopefully it won’t be another five years until we get to hear Bono awkwardly refer to Miami as “a sexy city” with “sexy people” again.