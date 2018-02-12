Nicky Jam and Plan B Brought Love — and Plenty of Sex — to the American Airlines Arena

There’s a classic Chapelle’s Show sketch in which Dave Chappelle and John Mayer enter a barbershop to “study” the effects of certain music and rhythms on black and Latino people. Electric guitar solos do nothing for anyone in the room, a steady drumbeat from Questlove automatically elicits rap freestyles, and electric piano gets all the Latino folks dancing.

It was a similar scene Saturday night as thousands of fans gathered at the American Airlines Arena for the Nicky Jam and Plan B concert. People were dancing in the aisles from the moment they entered the arena, double cups in hand, as commercials for upcoming concerts by Maluma, Bad Bunny, and Silvestre Dangond played on a loop before the performances began.

First in a lineup of reggaeton royalty was Plan B, the sex-obsessed duo that has pioneered the hip-hop-based Latin-hybrid sound since a debut release in 1999. They mostly played songs from 2014's Love and Sex, but there was little of the former and plenty of the latter. They opened with “Candy,” followed by “Fanática Sensual,” both describing Plan B’s fantasy women, perpetually sexually available nymphomaniacs sitting by the door waiting for their men to arrive home for one purpose. Flanked by scantily clad, twerking, undulating dancers, the 45-minute, career-spanning set was a massive hit with fans. But it was difficult to imagine the show going on any longer on one single note.