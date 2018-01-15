Life in Color 2018 Revelers Raved Through the Cold

Even as Miami hit uncharacteristically cool 50-degree weather, at least one group of South Floridians kept warm this past Sunday. Life in Color returned to Miami for its 11th edition, attracting throngs of excitable young people to Mana Wynwood for an evening of paint, EDM, and repetitive cries of “one, two, three, go!”

For a district built on the strength of its 21-and-over bars, Life in Color briefly transformed Wynwood into an epicenter of intense teenage drama and energy. Attracted by the promise of Miami sensation Lil Pump as well as the king of vomitstep himself, Snails, Wynwood was as littered with trash as it was technicolor teens, all clad in paint-stained white shirts and looks that read, I’ve seen some shit today, and am more than ready to go home, shower, and return to class soon.

Accompanied by visuals reminiscent of those at Ultra, Snails brought the heat, prompting thousands of hands to hurl up before throwing down. Snails’ abrasive brand of bass and trap isn’t for everybody, but for fans, it’s a bigger, nastier, more disgusting sound than anything else being offered in bass music today. And given youth culture’s affinity for the offensive, the upsetting, and the befuddling-to-anyone-over-the-age-of-19, the aforementioned adjectives are as valuable a cultural currency as they come.

