Depeche Mode Brought Sex and Cigarettes to the AAA

For one night, the American Airlines Arena reeked of cigarettes. Walking to the Arena from US1 you could see their handlers milling about the balcony, like eyeliner-clad gargoyles spilling smoke and ashes from their open mouths. The occasion for such a morbid gathering — Depeche Mode’s Miami stop on their Global Spirit tour — was a throwback in more ways than one. Beyond the staggering reality that Depeche Mode is now a legacy act, the halls of AAA were littered with black shirts (seriously, it was near-unison) emblazoned with beloved acts of years past; the Nine Inch Nails logo, the omnipresent cover to Unknown Pleasures, and some reference to the Smiths and/or Morrissey proving to be particularly popular. There was also, of course, the unmistakable hint of burnt processed tobacco long ago banished from indoor venues.
Although the air was thick with nostalgia, Depeche Mode themselves were as urgent as ever. Performing a career-spanning set with just enough selections across their discography to satiate all but the pickiest of fans, Dave Gahan, Martin Gore, and crew put on a show for the ages. Running through a monstrous 22-song set over the course of two and a half hours, Depeche Mode reminded Miami just where the name for city’s premiere electronic music festival comes from and why.
Losing little of his sex appeal in the intervening 36 years between Speak & Spell and last night, Gahan brazenly sashayed, stomped, and strutted his slender frame for the duration of the evening, owning tracks like Violator standout “World In My Eyes” as well as introducing some much-needed sleaze and relative subtlety to AAA.
When songs weren’t accompanied by visuals courtesy of long-time collaborator Anton Corbijn, the band often found itself bathed in bold primary colors or overwhelming darkness, with a few seizure-inducing lights tossed in for good measure. Requisite periods of calm were overseen by touring keyboardist Peter Gordeno and principal songwriter/guitarist Martin Gore, who broke up the show’s more propulsive moments with softer selections from the Depeche Mode catalog, including Ultra cut “Home” and love ballad “Somebody.”
But when the hits came, they came hard. Building anticipation with an extended intro and eventually culminating with a lengthy audience acapella, “Everything Counts” was among several showstoppers sprinkled throughout the evening, along with initial set closers “Enjoy the Silence” and “Never Let Me Down Again,” which saw a gleeful Gahan unload a t-shirt cannon into the audience.
Given Depeche Mode’s considerable influence on subsequent artists, it was refreshing to watch them pay tribute to their own heroes. In addition to dropping the hook from Grandmaster Flash’s “The Message” at the end of “Barrel of a Gun,” the band also played a sparsely arranged cover of “Heroes” by the late David Bowie during the encore. But the most riveting moment of the night was reserved for the band’s own material, as they closed with a knockout rendition of “Personal Jesus.”
Three and a half decades into their career, Depeche Mode have perfected the stadium set. As one of the few synthpop bands who can sell out an arena, their perennial must-see status is a testament to the timelessness of their music and their knack for memorable performances.
