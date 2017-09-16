Depeche Mode Brought Sex and Cigarettes to the AAA

For one night, the American Airlines Arena reeked of cigarettes. Walking to the Arena from US1 you could see their handlers milling about the balcony, like eyeliner-clad gargoyles spilling smoke and ashes from their open mouths. The occasion for such a morbid gathering — Depeche Mode’s Miami stop on their Global Spirit tour — was a throwback in more ways than one. Beyond the staggering reality that Depeche Mode is now a legacy act, the halls of AAA were littered with black shirts (seriously, it was near-unison) emblazoned with beloved acts of years past; the Nine Inch Nails logo, the omnipresent cover to Unknown Pleasures, and some reference to the Smiths and/or Morrissey proving to be particularly popular. There was also, of course, the unmistakable hint of burnt processed tobacco long ago banished from indoor venues.

Although the air was thick with nostalgia, Depeche Mode themselves were as urgent as ever. Performing a career-spanning set with just enough selections across their discography to satiate all but the pickiest of fans, Dave Gahan, Martin Gore, and crew put on a show for the ages. Running through a monstrous 22-song set over the course of two and a half hours, Depeche Mode reminded Miami just where the name for city’s premiere electronic music festival comes from and why.