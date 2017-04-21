Big Sean Ended His I Decided Tour on an Inspirational High Note

Hundreds of kindred souls entered the Fillmore in search of a holy spirit named Big Sean, who could uplift them on a high holy day like 4/20. Past the doors to the musical sanctuary, the lobby was jam-packed with the Detroit rapper’s most loyal worshippers, who were eager to hear his final sermon and closing hymns on the I Decided Tour. While most rappers spend April 20 celebrating the creation of the Devil’s lettuce, Big Sean took us all to church by spreading the inspirational and lyrical gospel that lies deep within his fourth studio LP, I Decided, and beyond.

Young parishioners were hypnotized by merchandise with their idol’s face on it. People in the front-of-stage congregation seemed to bow their heads as they prayed for the Sean Don to perform their favorites but were really just trying to be discreet as they sparked up their joints while singer Niesha opened the show with a forgettable set.

Sean’s official DJ, Mobeatz, kept the show moving with a mix of radio-friendly party songs before Madeintyo hit the stage. The crowd was hype when the “Uber Everywhere” rapper arrived, but the excitement deflated two songs into his set. The fans were all probably as high as he was, but Madeintyo wasn’t about to tolerate the quiet vibe. After calling out concertgoers for their low energy, Madeintyo forced the audience to turn up by performing his current hit, “Skateboard P.” It did the trick, filling the room with enough energy to keep listeners engaged until the end of his set and with plenty left over for the headliner.

At this point, a dense cloud of marijuana smoke filled the room, making hot-boxing in a car look like child’s play. Those who came unprepared for Sean’s special 4/20 sermon appreciated the contact high by the time he made his grand entrance. Once the band struck its opening chords, two floating golden heads resembling elders appeared above the stage while Sean walked out and absorbed the glory. His bright-white jacket and jeans created a godlike aura before he opened his mouth to unleash “Voices in My Head/Stick to the Plan.”

The floating heads, which eventually transformed into images of Sean’s face, acted as watchful hosts, with eyes locked on Sean throughout his performance. Meanwhile, revelers sparked more blunts and got their dose of everlasting life from Sean’s animated renditions of “No Favors” and “Moves.” He sent them on a sonic vacation with past hits off his album Dark Sky Paradise =, including “Play No Games” and “Paradise.” G.O.O.D Music’s most popular collaborative effort, “Mercy,” has been overplayed to death, but Sean’s positive energy and commanding stage presence had fans out of their chairs anyway.

Sean also busted out songs from his joint album with his boo, Jhené Aiko, Twenty88, but fans were disappointed when she didn’t appear onstage alongside her man. But then Sean threw on “Halfway off the Balcony” and brought his well-known yet intense vocal variations to life in a way his listeners haven’t experienced before. Once he got to “Sunday Morning Jetpack,” the show went into full church mode.

Big Sean celebrated 4/20 by closing out his I Decided tour at the Fillmore. Photo by Amanda Barona

His followers held their hands high as he rehashed his “Sacrifices” without the help of Migos. He counted all of his “Blessings” with no mention of Drake. Between each song, he told the crowd that the reason he’s even in this business is to cater to all the “go-getters and real dreamers.” Fans rejoiced with loud cheers as Sean led the crowd in singing his breakthrough hit, “My Last,” with a metaphorical light at the end of the tunnel projected behind him.

Though he was idolized throughout the night, Sean got down-to-earth after his final hit of the joint. He reflected on his tour and how much it meant to him to close this chapter of his career in Miami. The man who got his break in the game after rapping for Kanye West on the street gave hope and inspiration to everyone with unattainable dreams. Before he ascended back into the clouds, Sean Don delivered his most highly anticipated songs — “IDFWU” and “Bounce Back” — as his closing hymns.

Sean said he’s not sure when he'll perform in Miami again. He could’ve ended his tour with a bang by inviting a star-studded list of special guests to celebrate the weed-inspired holiday with him. However, he stuck to his own plan to end his most successful tour to date on an inspirational, high note, without an entourage. Fans left the show humbled by the experience, rejuvenated by his music, and, of course, higher than a kite.

