Arcade Fire's Infinite Content Tour Was Worth the Wait

I once drove for five hours to see Arcade Fire.The year was 2013 and it was October 24th, the same day the band had released their newest album Reflektor for streaming, accompanied by visuals from the 1959 film Black Orpheus. As an overeager sophomore attending college in north Florida, I was more than happy to brave the perils of I-95 southbound if it meant grooving alongside Win Butler and co. to their funkiest release yet. And Reflektor was everything then, a potent combination of the band’s introspective lyricism – in this particular instance, a reflection on the hazards of pervasive technology and the havoc they can wreak on relationships, all filtered through the philosophy of Søren Kierkegaard – and producer James Murphy’s love of post-punk and disco, all unfolding under the watchful eye of album guest David Bowie.
As New Times reported at the time, the show was wonderful. Held at the Little Haiti Cultural Center, the band performed to a gaggle of costumed Miami freaks, working up a collective sweat that was only soothed by an uncharacteristically chilly tropical breeze. The show – only their second in Miami – was every bit as fun as "a mash up of Studio 54 and Haitian voodoo" could possibly be.
And then it was over. Despite a verbal promise to return to the city for the Reflektor tour proper, Arcade Fire never did make it back to Miami’s shores.
Until last night. Making good on a four-year-old promise, the band performed to a vibrant crowd at the University of Miami’s Watsco Center, touring in support of their newest album, July’s Everything Now.
If any Miamians were still salty about the wait, it didn’t show. Kicking things off with Everything Now’s title track, the room burst to life, happy to not only see one of indie rock’s greatest touring acts, but to do so in such an intimate fashion; as mentioned by band member Tim Kingsbury in an interview with New Times, Arcade Fire is performing the Infinite Content tour in-the-round, bringing them closer to audiences than they’ve been for some time.
But for as intimate as it felt, the band still put on a spectacle. Accompanied by visuals from the fictional Everything Now Corp, sandwiched between two disco balls and enveloped in technicolor lights, Arcade Fire gave audiences a set that equally paid tribute to their past while embracing their present, playing roughly two-thirds of Everything Now alongside cuts from across their discography.
Following an early highlight with the one-two punch of “Rebellion (Lies)” and “Here Comes The Night Time,” the band paused to cede the stage to Christina, a young student at Miami Shores Elementary School. Greeted with rapturous applause, Christina spoke on the Trump administration’s reluctance to extend the timeline for Haitians residing in the United States under Temporary Protected Status (TPS). Should the Department of Homeland Security not extend TPS past its Jan. 22 deadline, many Haitians who have gained meaningful employment in the United States will be deported out of the country.
Asking “Will you fight for us?,” Christina encouraged attendees to fight for TPS in any way they can, as well as make contributions to local initiatives such as Haitian Women of Miami.
The band then launched into Funeral standout “Haïti,” the end of which saw co-lead vocalist Régine Chassange unfurl Haiti’s national flag while flanked by two female Haitian dancers. After apologizing for taking the better part of their career to play a full-fledged show in the city, lead singer Win Butler took the time to note that “Miami is everything great about America,” commenting on our diverse population and accompanying cultural variety.
With the exception of Bush-era lament “Neon Bible,” the remainder of the evening was decidedly apolitical, offering a fleeting respite from the stupidity and wanton cruelty currently dominating our news cycle. The arena was welcomingly awash in smiles and impromptu group dances, a fact acknowledged by the band when Chassange joined the audience to groove during “Reflektor.”
Even songs that aren’t particularly thought of as danceable warranted widespread shuffling; following a smoke-drenched, intense performance of Everything Now single “Creature Comfort,” the band closed their initial set with a furious rendition of “Neighborhood #3 (Power Out).”
Returning to “We Don’t Deserve Love,” Arcade Fire closed with a requisite but stirring performance of “Wake Up,” the track that would launch a million millennial whoops.
This time around, the trek to the venue only took 30 minutes. But if I had to, I would’ve made that five-hour drive 10 times over.
