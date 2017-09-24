Arcade Fire's Infinite Content Tour Was Worth the Wait

I once drove for five hours to see Arcade Fire. The year was 2013 and it was October 24th, the same day the band had released their newest album Reflektor for streaming, accompanied by visuals from the 1959 film Black Orpheus. As an overeager sophomore attending college in north Florida, I was more than happy to brave the perils of I-95 southbound if it meant grooving alongside Win Butler and co. to their funkiest release yet. And Reflektor was everything then, a potent combination of the band’s introspective lyricism – in this particular instance, a reflection on the hazards of pervasive technology and the havoc they can wreak on relationships, all filtered through the philosophy of Søren Kierkegaard – and producer James Murphy’s love of post-punk and disco, all unfolding under the watchful eye of album guest David Bowie.

As New Times reported at the time, the show was wonderful. Held at the Little Haiti Cultural Center, the band performed to a gaggle of costumed Miami freaks, working up a collective sweat that was only soothed by an uncharacteristically chilly tropical breeze. The show – only their second in Miami – was every bit as fun as "a mash up of Studio 54 and Haitian voodoo" could possibly be.

And then it was over. Despite a verbal promise to return to the city for the Reflektor tour proper, Arcade Fire never did make it back to Miami’s shores.