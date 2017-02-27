Concert of the Week: Thelma and the Sleaze at Churchill's Pub

EXPAND Image courtesy of the artists

This weekend, the center of Florida's entertainment universe will be the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, far from the city. The four-day event will bring together some bright young things and a slew of classic acts. However, for those poor souls left in Miami during this musical rapture, there's some other fun slithering its way south from Music City, USA.

Almost a year ago, New Times told you about Thelma and the Sleaze, a Nashville-based power trio consisting of frontwoman Lauren “LG” Gilbert (drums/vocals) and a rotating cast of band members now including newcomers Amaia "Coochie" Agirre (keys), Chloe "Whiskers" Katerndahl (bass), and a drummer who goes by "Snowflake."

They visited Lake Worth’s Propaganda as part of their Kandyland tour, the same tour that saw them play a show every day in February at various spots, legally and illegally, around their hometown. The result was a punk-rock documentary, Kandyland: The Movie (a title they share with a 1987 exploitation film).

This weekend, Thelma and the Sleaze will return to South Florida for what should be a sweaty, wild affair at Churchill’s Pub. They make up the kind of raunchy, unhinged band Churchill’s loves. Combining humor, sludge metal, and “trashy” Southern rock, Thelma and the Sleaze are, in the words of singer LG, “a bunch of badass, hard-workin’ women."

Thelma and the Sleaze

9 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Churchill’s Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com; Tickets cost $8 via holdmyticket.com.

