Concert of the Week: Thelma and the Sleaze at Churchill's Pub
|
Image courtesy of the artists
This weekend, the center of Florida's entertainment universe will be the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, far from the city. The four-day event will bring together some bright young things and a slew of classic acts. However, for those poor souls left in Miami during this musical rapture, there's some other fun slithering its way south from Music City, USA.
Almost a year ago, New Times told you about Thelma and the Sleaze, a Nashville-based power trio consisting of frontwoman Lauren “LG” Gilbert (drums/vocals) and a rotating cast of band members now including newcomers Amaia "Coochie"
They visited Lake Worth’s Propaganda as part of their
This weekend, Thelma and the Sleaze will return to South Florida for what should be a sweaty, wild affair at Churchill’s Pub. They make up the kind of raunchy, unhinged band Churchill’s loves. Combining humor, sludge metal, and “trashy” Southern rock, Thelma and the Sleaze are, in the words of singer LG, “a bunch of badass, hard-workin’ women."
9 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Churchill’s Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com; Tickets cost $8 via holdmyticket.com.
